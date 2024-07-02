Traffic will be restricted on one of the streets in Kyiv for a month

Due to repair work in Kyiv, traffic on Heroiv Dnipra Street will be restricted for almost a month, KCSA reports, UNN.

Details

It is stated that traffic restrictions will be in effect from July 2 to July 31. At the exit from the interchange at the intersection of Bohatyrska and Polyarna streets, specialists will be arranging the road surface.

"The works will be carried out on the section from Bohatyrska Street to the roundabout at the intersection with Zoya Gaidai Street towards the Obolon residential area," the statement said.

Drivers were urged to take into account the restrictions when planning their route.

Air quality deteriorates in Kyiv due to heat wave