In Ternopil, an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a missile strike – OVA
Kyiv • UNN
On the night of May 25, a Russian missile hit the industrial zone of Ternopil, damaging one of the enterprises. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out, and windows in nearby houses were also damaged.
On the night of May 25, a Russian missile struck the industrial zone of Ternopil, causing a fire at one of the enterprises. This was reported by the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Negoda, reports UNN.
Today at 02:56 in Ternopil (industrial zone), as a result of a hit (preliminarily a Kalibr cruise missile), the building of one of the industrial enterprises was partially damaged, followed by a fire. Fire extinguishing is ongoing and other measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the emergency
According to him, there was no information about the victims.
"Windows in houses in the adjacent territory were damaged," Negoda added.
