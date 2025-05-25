In Ternopil, an industrial enterprise was damaged as a result of a missile strike – OVA

On the night of May 25, a Russian missile struck the industrial zone of Ternopil, causing a fire at one of the enterprises. This was reported by the head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Negoda, reports UNN.

Today at 02:56 in Ternopil (industrial zone), as a result of a hit (preliminarily a Kalibr cruise missile), the building of one of the industrial enterprises was partially damaged, followed by a fire. Fire extinguishing is ongoing and other measures are being taken to eliminate the consequences of the emergency - the official said in a post.

According to him, there was no information about the victims.

"Windows in houses in the adjacent territory were damaged," Negoda added.

