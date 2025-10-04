In Tbilisi, criminal cases opened after clashes: 14 police officers injured

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has opened criminal cases after the events near the presidential palace in Tbilisi. As a result of the protests, 14 police officers were injured, one of them in serious condition. This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to Echo of the Caucasus, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia announced the opening of criminal proceedings under several articles of the Criminal Code after the events near the presidential palace in Tbilisi.

The cases concern:

assault on police officers;

calls for violent change of the constitutional order or overthrow of power;

damage or destruction of property;

organization and participation in group violence;

attempts to seize or block strategic objects.

According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Alexander Darakhvelidze, 14 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were injured as a result of the actions of the protesters. One of them is in serious condition.

Recall

In Tbilisi, during the municipal elections, a large protest rally is taking place, organized by opera singer Paata Burchuladze. The protesters oppose the legitimacy of the government of the "Georgian Dream" party, and eight opposition parties that are boycotting the elections have joined them.

