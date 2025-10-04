In Tbilisi, criminal cases opened after clashes: 14 police officers injured

$41.280.00
48.500.00
ukenru
October 4, 08:29 AM • 27065 views
General Staff confirmed hit on oil refinery in the Leningrad region, enemy ship and equipment, and the command post of the 8th Russian army
October 4, 08:00 AM • 76180 views
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhoto
October 3, 04:00 PM • 77888 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideo
October 3, 02:35 PM • 87260 views
Stefanishyna on shutdown: no direct impact on aid to Ukraine yet
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 109660 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 88106 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
October 3, 10:33 AM • 43499 views
Russians carried out the largest attack on Ukraine's gas production infrastructure - Naftogaz
Exclusive
October 3, 09:51 AM • 52626 views
National Military Cemetery: when will the second complex be completed and new details
Exclusive
October 3, 09:02 AM • 35092 views
The price of a dream: how much does it cost to raise a professional footballer?Photo
October 3, 08:00 AM • 22286 views
Blackout at ZNPP: Ministry of Energy stated that Russians had already repaired one of the diesel generators a few days ago
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+11°
0m/s
95%
745mm
Popular news
Lawsuit against Tesla: Families accuse Cybertruck door handles of causing the death of three studentsOctober 4, 12:54 PM • 8440 views
Russian attack on Shostka railway station: body of a man found in one of the carriagesOctober 4, 02:13 PM • 23677 views
Snowfall covers Western Balkans and Great Britain: thousands left without power, roads blockedOctober 4, 02:40 PM • 14531 views
Elections in the Czech Republic: Babiš's party leads after more than half of the votes countedOctober 4, 03:46 PM • 6264 views
Babiš's party wins Czech parliamentary elections05:24 PM • 29324 views
Publications
How to prepare your home for the cold: a checklistPhotoOctober 4, 08:00 AM • 76180 views
Three most delicious solyanka recipes: meat, assorted, and fishPhotoOctober 3, 02:14 PM • 56625 views
From high treason to raiding: the dark side of NABU detectives' workOctober 3, 12:41 PM • 68491 views
State Budget 2026: Head of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee announced the main challenge
Exclusive
October 3, 12:39 PM • 109660 views
What will happen to the dollar and euro exchange rates: forecast for 2026
Exclusive
October 3, 12:36 PM • 88106 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleh Kiper
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Shostka
Sumy Oblast
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Taylor Swift answered in a few words the question of when her wedding will take placeOctober 4, 11:30 AM • 33596 views
Taylor Swift on a popular British show impressed with a ring from Travis KelceOctober 3, 05:13 PM • 32115 views
Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free timeVideoOctober 3, 04:00 PM • 77888 views
Prince William reveals his plans for legacy and protecting children from mediaOctober 3, 07:40 AM • 43940 views
Tarantino combined "Kill Bill" into one four-hour film with exclusive animationOctober 2, 01:33 PM • 46247 views
Actual
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Fox News
Bild
Tesla Cybertruck

In Tbilisi, criminal cases opened after clashes: 14 police officers injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 870 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has opened criminal cases under several articles of the Criminal Code after the events near the presidential palace in Tbilisi. As a result of the protests, 14 police officers were injured, one of them in serious condition.

In Tbilisi, criminal cases opened after clashes: 14 police officers injured

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia has opened criminal cases after the events near the presidential palace in Tbilisi. As a result of the protests, 14 police officers were injured, one of them in serious condition. This was reported by Radio Liberty with reference to Echo of the Caucasus, according to UNN.

Details

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia announced the opening of criminal proceedings under several articles of the Criminal Code after the events near the presidential palace in Tbilisi.

The cases concern:

  • assault on police officers;
    • calls for violent change of the constitutional order or overthrow of power;
      • damage or destruction of property;
        • organization and participation in group violence;
          • attempts to seize or block strategic objects.

            According to Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Alexander Darakhvelidze, 14 employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs were injured as a result of the actions of the protesters. One of them is in serious condition.

            Recall

            In Tbilisi, during the municipal elections, a large protest rally is taking place, organized by opera singer Paata Burchuladze. The protesters oppose the legitimacy of the government of the "Georgian Dream" party, and eight opposition parties that are boycotting the elections have joined them.

            Protesters in Tbilisi tried to seize the presidential palace04.10.25, 18:58 • 2756 views

            Vita Zelenetska

            PoliticsNews of the World
            Radio Liberty
            Georgian Dream
            Tbilisi
            Georgia