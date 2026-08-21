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In Switzerland, stricter neutrality is not supported ahead of the vote

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2866 views

54% of Swiss voters plan to reject enshrining stricter neutrality in the constitution. The vote will take place on September 27.

In Switzerland, stricter neutrality is not supported ahead of the vote

Switzerland’s stricter traditional neutrality is likely to be rejected in a national referendum, according to a poll conducted ahead of the September 27 vote, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg.

Details

About 54% are likely or certain to vote against the proposal, according to a poll published Friday by public broadcaster SRG SSR. Only 42% support the plan, which would prohibit Switzerland from imposing most economic sanctions.

A separate poll published earlier this week showed that the "no" camp has an even greater lead over the rest.

The country’s long-standing policy of nonalignment is a key part of its identity, and although all political camps generally agree that Switzerland should remain neutral, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party wants to enshrine this doctrine in the constitution.

The country’s government and parliament oppose this, arguing that a more flexible interpretation would better serve the country.

Politico: Switzerland may reconsider neutrality due to Russian aggression01.09.24, 02:45 • 24490 views

Julia Shramko

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