In Switzerland, stricter neutrality is not supported ahead of the vote

Switzerland’s stricter traditional neutrality is likely to be rejected in a national referendum, according to a poll conducted ahead of the September 27 vote, UNN writes, citing Bloomberg.

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About 54% are likely or certain to vote against the proposal, according to a poll published Friday by public broadcaster SRG SSR. Only 42% support the plan, which would prohibit Switzerland from imposing most economic sanctions.

A separate poll published earlier this week showed that the "no" camp has an even greater lead over the rest.

The country’s long-standing policy of nonalignment is a key part of its identity, and although all political camps generally agree that Switzerland should remain neutral, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party wants to enshrine this doctrine in the constitution.

The country’s government and parliament oppose this, arguing that a more flexible interpretation would better serve the country.

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