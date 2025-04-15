In Sumy, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 125, with over 40 still in the hospital

After the russian missile strike in Sumy, 125 people sought medical attention, including 18 children, 44 people are still in hospitals, seven are in serious condition, the Sumy City Council reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

According to the health department, the number of people who sought medical attention has increased to 125: 107 adults and 18 children. 44 people are in hospitals, including 10 children. The condition of seven is serious - reported in the Sumy City Council.

In Sumy, a Russian missile strike has already claimed 35 lives, including two children - Prosecutor's Office

Let us remind

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the city center of Sumy on April 13.