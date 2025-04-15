In Sumy, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 125, with over 40 still in the hospital
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy on April 13, the number of people seeking medical attention has increased to 125, including 18 children. 44 people are hospitalized, seven of them in serious condition.
The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the city center of Sumy on April 13.