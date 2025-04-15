In Sumy, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 125, with over 40 still in the hospital

$41.180.14
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes
11:16 AM • 16158 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 14222 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 19511 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 28926 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 61592 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 58006 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 33639 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59518 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 106621 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Exclusive
April 15, 12:27 PM • 165927 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing

Publications
Exclusives
Biden spoke publicly for the first time since leaving office as President of the United States

April 16, 02:15 AM • 52998 views

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 43620 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 45922 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49496 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21947 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 16158 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 49535 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 61592 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
Exclusive

06:47 AM • 58006 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
Exclusive

April 15, 12:27 PM • 165927 views
Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 21973 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 20738 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 22408 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24360 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 26990 views
In Sumy, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 125, with over 40 still in the hospital

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5826 views

As a result of the attack on civilian infrastructure in Sumy on April 13, the number of people seeking medical attention has increased to 125, including 18 children. 44 people are hospitalized, seven of them in serious condition.

In Sumy, the number of people injured in the Russian attack has risen to 125, with over 40 still in the hospital

After the russian missile strike in Sumy, 125 people sought medical attention, including 18 children, 44 people are still in hospitals, seven are in serious condition, the Sumy City Council reported on Tuesday, writes UNN.

According to the health department, the number of people who sought medical attention has increased to 125: 107 adults and 18 children. 44 people are in hospitals, including 10 children. The condition of seven is serious

- reported in the Sumy City Council.

In Sumy, a Russian missile strike has already claimed 35 lives, including two children - Prosecutor's Office14.04.25, 16:16 • 7118 views

Let us remind

The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure in the city center of Sumy on April 13.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sums
