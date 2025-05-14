In Sumy region, rescuers extinguished a fire caused by an enemy strike

On May 14, the Russians launched an airstrike on the Bilopolska community. Rescuers eliminated the fire in one of the buildings.

On May 14, in the afternoon, the enemy attacked the residential sector of the Bilopilska community. As a result of the attack, residential buildings of citizens, vehicles and farm buildings were partially destroyed. A fire also broke out in one of the buildings - the post says.

According to rescuers, the fire was extinguished in time and further spread was prevented.

According to preliminary information, two citizens were injured at the scene - the State Emergency Service reported.

Earlier, UNN wrote that on May 14, the Russians also hit an industrial infrastructure facility in the Sumy community. As a result of the Russian strike on an industrial facility in the Sumy community, one person died and seven others were injured.