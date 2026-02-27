$43.210.03
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 2238 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
02:14 PM • 5936 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17796 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 21303 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 30239 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 47411 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 43095 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 37977 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 32496 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 52496 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic Hides
In Sumy, prosecutors announced suspicion to a doctor in the case of a woman's death after a C-section

Kyiv • UNN

 • 200 views

In Sumy, an obstetrician-gynecologist was notified of suspicion in the case of the death of a 27-year-old woman in labor from acute blood loss after a C-section. According to the investigation, the doctor did not tightly apply sutures and did not control the stopping of blood loss.

In Sumy, prosecutors announced suspicion to a doctor in the case of a woman's death after a C-section

In Sumy, a doctor-obstetrician-gynecologist of the local perinatal center was notified of suspicion in the case of the death of a 27-year-old woman in labor. According to the investigation, the woman died from acute blood loss after a cesarean section. This was reported by the Sumy Prosecutor's Office, as conveyed by UNN.

Under the procedural guidance of juvenile prosecutors of the Sumy City District Prosecutor's Office, on February 25, 2026, a doctor-obstetrician-gynecologist of the local perinatal center was notified of suspicion.

- states the prosecutor's office post.

According to preliminary data, a 27-year-old woman at 39 weeks of pregnancy sought medical attention at the specified medical institution. The next day, she underwent a cesarean section due to medical indications. A healthy boy was born.

However, during the surgical intervention, the doctor did not tightly apply the sutures, and subsequently failed to adequately monitor for blood loss, which led to acute blood loss against the background of intra-abdominal hemorrhage.

On November 15, 2024, at 2:26 PM, after resuscitation measures, the woman was pronounced dead.

According to expert conclusions obtained by pre-trial investigation bodies in February 2026, a defect in suture application was recorded, and therefore the patient's death could have been avoided if she had been timely diagnosed after childbirth and provided with qualified medical care. The newborn boy lost his dearest person – his mother – in the first hours of his life. He is now 1 year and 3 months old and lives with his father. The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Sumy District Police Department of the National Police Main Directorate in Sumy Oblast.

- states the post.

Recall

An anesthesiologist has been notified of suspicion of improper performance of professional duties, which led to the death of a 7-year-old child. The medic violated the instructions regarding the dosage of anesthesia during a planned operation.

Alla Kiosak

Crimes and emergencies
Sumy