In September, the Ministry of Defense adopted over 100 new types of equipment, most of which are of Ukrainian production

During September 2025, the Ukrainian Defense Forces received almost 110 new models of weapons and military equipment, 80 of which were domestically produced. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The September figure for the amount of equipment adopted by the Defense Forces is more than 40% higher than in August, reported the Main Directorate for Life Cycle Support of Weapons and Military Equipment.

Among the new Ukrainian developments, unmanned aerial systems, engineering tools, automotive equipment, and ammunition prevail. In addition, the arsenal includes electronic warfare and reconnaissance equipment, communication systems, logistics and demining equipment, as well as ground-based robotic systems.

