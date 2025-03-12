In Russia, they announce an agreement on contacts between the Foreign Intelligence Service and the CIA
A telephone conversation took place between the heads of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and the CIA. The parties agreed on further contacts to resolve crisis situations and reduce tension.
The press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service announced a telephone conversation between the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service and the head of the CIA, which recently took place. During the conversation, according to Moscow, the parties agreed on "further contacts to reduce confrontation".
CIA Director John Ratcliffe and Foreign Intelligence Service Director Sergei Nnaryshkin held a telephone conversation. During the negotiations, the parties agreed on regular contacts to reduce tensions in relations between official Washington and Moscow.
During the conversation, the issues of interaction between the two special services in areas of common interest and crisis management were discussed
