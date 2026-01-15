$43.180.08
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In Russia, the number of serious crimes has reached a 15-year high amid the war with Ukraine - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

In 2025, Russia recorded a record increase in serious crimes, linked to the return of war participants. The Kremlin is preparing for elections but fears its own "veterans" who are becoming a threat.

In Russia, the number of serious crimes has reached a 15-year high amid the war with Ukraine - CPD

In 2025, a record 627.9 thousand serious and especially serious crimes were recorded in the aggressor country, the highest number in 15 years. This indicates a systemic degradation of the security situation in the Russian Federation, reports UNN with reference to the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

As noted by the CCD, the increase in serious crime has been ongoing for the third consecutive year and is directly related to the full-scale war against Ukraine. In particular, combatants, including former prisoners recruited to the front, are returning to civilian life.

The latter are increasingly involved in cases of murder, robbery, violence, and drug trafficking.

Against this backdrop, the Kremlin is preparing for the 2026 State Duma elections, but at the same time, Russia fears its own "veterans."

Despite the public glorification of war participants, the authorities doubt whether Russians are ready to see them in parliament. The CCD previously reported that through programs such as "Time of Heroes," the Kremlin plans to bring 70-80 "SVO heroes" into the Duma to prevent their uncontrolled radicalization after returning from the front.

- the report says.

In addition, participation in Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine is presented as a "social lift," but in practice, the war becomes a catalyst for crime and internal instability.

Armed, traumatized, and often criminalized "veterans" are becoming a threat to Russia itself – precisely the consequence the Kremlin prefers to keep silent about.

- summarized the CCD.

Recall

The Center for Countering Disinformation noted that Russians are trying to escape responsibility for the destroyed Donbas and are seeking to shift responsibility to Ukraine.

Yevhen Ustimenko

