In Russia, 83.52% of the protocols in the State Duma elections have been processed; according to preliminary data from Russia’s Central Election Commission, United Russia is receiving 57.82% of the votes on the federal party list. Meduza reports this, citing data from Russia’s Central Election Commission, writes UNN.

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The Communist Party of the Russian Federation is in second place with 13.84% of the votes. The LDPR is receiving 8.77%, while the New People party has 7.07%.

A Just Russia has not yet cleared the 5% threshold required to enter the State Duma—the party is receiving 4.99%.

United Russia is also leading in single-member districts

Candidates from United Russia are leading in 208 of the 225 single-member districts.

Representatives of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation and A Just Russia, as well as self-nominated candidates, are leading in 4 districts each. LDPR candidates are winning in 2 districts, while a representative of the Rodina party is leading in one more.

The final election results have not yet been established. Russia’s Central Election Commission must determine the overall results of the State Duma elections no later than October 5.