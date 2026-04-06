In Pryluky, the court began hearing the case of a policewoman who hit a mother and child; the next session is on April 20

In Pryluky, the court began hearing the case of a policewoman who hit a mother and child at a crosswalk. The accused is in custody. The next hearing is scheduled for April 20, UNN reports with reference to the Prosecutor General's Office.

Details

On April 6, 2026, the Pryluky City-District Court of Chernihiv Oblast began the substantive consideration of the criminal proceedings against the policewoman who was driving a service vehicle during a road accident that resulted in the death of a 6-year-old girl.

The indictment was announced in court by Deputy Prosecutor General Viktor Logachov, who heads the group of prosecutors in this case.

The court determined the order of evidence examination and proceeded to study it. At this stage, all written materials of the prosecution have already been examined.

The accused is in custody. The next hearing is scheduled for April 20. The court will proceed to question witnesses.

As previously reported by the prosecutor's office, the policewoman is charged with violating road safety rules, which caused the death of a child and bodily injuries to her mother (Part 2 of Article 286 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Addendum

This refers to an accident that occurred on December 10, 2025, at about 11:44 AM in Pryluky on Vyacheslava Chornovola Street. According to the investigation, a police service vehicle, moving to a call regarding another road accident, hit a woman and child who were crossing the road at a regulated pedestrian crossing.

Court keeps policewoman in custody in case of 6-year-old girl's death in Pryluky

As a result of the collision, the 6-year-old girl died at the scene, and her mother was hospitalized with bodily injuries.

Recall

The National Police launched an official investigation into the fatal road accident in the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv Oblast, in which a child died. The police officers were suspended from duty.

The Chernihiv Oblast Court of Appeal granted the prosecutor's request. The suspect in the fatal road accident in Pryluky, in which a child died, was taken into custody until February 7, 2026, without the right to bail.