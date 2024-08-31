In Pokrovsk, an enemy missile hit the Druzhba hotel, which had already been attacked a year ago

On August 31, Russian troops fired 4 S-300 missiles at Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, two of which hit infrastructure and industrial facilities, including the non-operational Druzhba Hotel. This was reported on Saturday by the Pokrovsk MVA, UNN reports.

Today at about 3 am Pokrovsk came under enemy fire once again. The occupiers fired 4 missiles at the city, 2 of which hit infrastructure and industrial facilities. One of them is the Druzhba Hotel, which was hit by a Russian missile a year ago - the MBA said in a statement.

Reportedly, since August last year, the Druzhba hotel has not been open and has not received visitors.

The blast wave caused significant damage to residential high-rise buildings in the city.

The contact center has already received about 30 appeals from the residents of Pokrovka regarding the consequences of the shelling.

Emergency services and local utilities are working at the site. The work is ongoing.



