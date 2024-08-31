ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 122629 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 126144 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 206366 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 157710 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 155231 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 143919 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 202450 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112530 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 190695 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105159 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

“Putin first” - the US Democratic Party on the priorities of the White House

March 1, 01:45 AM • 66536 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 78787 views
Russian troops advance on 4 frontlines at once: ISW maps

March 1, 03:27 AM • 52222 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

March 1, 03:40 AM • 101429 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

March 1, 04:00 AM • 88372 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 206366 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 202450 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 190695 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 217295 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 205198 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

In Pokrovsk, an enemy missile hit the Druzhba hotel, which had already been attacked a year ago

In Pokrovsk, an enemy missile hit the Druzhba hotel, which had already been attacked a year ago

 • 32745 views

The occupiers fired 4 S-300 missiles at Pokrovsk, two of which hit infrastructure facilities. Among them is the non-operational Druzhba Hotel, which was already attacked a year ago. Residential buildings were also damaged.

On August 31, Russian troops fired 4 S-300 missiles at Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, two of which hit infrastructure and industrial facilities, including the non-operational Druzhba Hotel. This was reported on Saturday by the Pokrovsk MVA, UNN reports.

Today at about 3 am Pokrovsk came under enemy fire once again. The occupiers fired 4 missiles at the city, 2 of which hit infrastructure and industrial facilities. One of them is the Druzhba Hotel, which was hit by a Russian missile a year ago

- the MBA said in a statement.

Reportedly, since August last year, the Druzhba hotel has not been open and has not received visitors.

The blast wave caused significant damage to residential high-rise buildings in the city.

The contact center has already received about 30 appeals from the residents of Pokrovka regarding the consequences of the shelling.

Emergency services and local utilities are working at the site. The work is ongoing.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

War

Contact us about advertising