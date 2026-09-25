In parcels from the United States, customs officers discovered Apple devices worth approximately UAH 1 million

At a customs post in Lviv, customs officers discovered undeclared goods worth approximately one million hryvnias in international parcels. The State Customs Service of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

On September 24, 2026, at the Lviv-Postal customs post, customs officers discovered 35 Apple devices in international postal shipments from the United States addressed to Ukrainian citizens that had not been listed in the customs declarations. The violation was uncovered through an analysis of preliminary information on international postal shipments conducted by employees of the Coordination and Monitoring Customs Office

During the customs inspection, it was established that the information stated in the declarations did not correspond to the actual contents of the parcels.

The discovered equipment included 17 iPad tablets, 9 iPad Airs, 1 iPad mini, 2 iPad Pros, 5 MacBook Pro laptops and 1 MacBook Air. The total value of the equipment is approximately UAH 1 million. These actions show signs of a violation of customs rules предусмотреного by Part 1 of Article 473 of the Customs Code of Ukraine