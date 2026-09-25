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In parcels from the United States, customs officers discovered Apple devices worth approximately UAH 1 million

Kyiv • UNN

 • 498 views

Customs officers discovered 35 undeclared Apple devices in parcels from the United States. Their total value is approximately UAH 1 million.

In parcels from the United States, customs officers discovered Apple devices worth approximately UAH 1 million

At a customs post in Lviv, customs officers discovered undeclared goods worth approximately one million hryvnias in international parcels.  The State Customs Service of Ukraine reports this, according to UNN.

Details

On September 24, 2026, at the Lviv-Postal customs post, customs officers discovered 35 Apple devices in international postal shipments from the United States addressed to Ukrainian citizens that had not been listed in the customs declarations. The violation was uncovered through an analysis of preliminary information on international postal shipments conducted by employees of the Coordination and Monitoring Customs Office

- the post says.

During the customs inspection, it was established that the information stated in the declarations did not correspond to the actual contents of the parcels.

The discovered equipment included 17 iPad tablets, 9 iPad Airs, 1 iPad mini, 2 iPad Pros, 5 MacBook Pro laptops and 1 MacBook Air. The total value of the equipment is approximately UAH 1 million. These actions show signs of a violation of customs rules предусмотреного by Part 1 of Article 473 of the Customs Code of Ukraine

- the customs service said in its post.

Employees of the Coordination and Monitoring Customs Office are currently taking measures to document the violations that were discovered.

Earlier

Kyiv customs officers seized rare bronze artifacts dating from the time of Kyivan Rus from a parcel. The items in question are seven pieces of bladed weapons and their decoration dating from the 2nd–12th centuries AD.

Alla Kiosak

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