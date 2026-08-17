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In Odesa Oblast, curfew restrictions on transit transport have been lifted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4926 views

The Odesa Regional Military Administration has lifted curfew restrictions on the transit movement of all types of transport along roads of national importance. This applies to routes to the "Palanka," "Starokozache," "Orlivka," and "Reni" border crossing points.

In Odesa Oblast, curfew restrictions on transit transport have been lifted

In Odesa region, the curfew restrictions on transit traffic have been lifted. This was reported by Oleg Kiper, head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, according to UNN.

The Regional Military Administration has lifted the curfew restrictions on transit traffic for all types of transport in both directions along national roads from the Kyiv highway via the Odesa bypass toward the international border crossing points of "Palanka," "Starokozache," "Orlivka," and "Reni" 

- Kiper reported.

According to the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, this decision is particularly important for people crossing the border with Moldova and Romania in both directions. They will be able to reach the border crossing points more quickly and spend less time on the road.

Antonina Tumanova

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