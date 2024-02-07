ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
In occupied Melitopol, Russian invaders plan to create the first "Center for Youth Training"

In occupied Melitopol, Russian invaders plan to create the first "Center for Youth Training"

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23191 views

Russian invaders plan to open the first "Center for Junior Army Training" in occupied Melitopol to teach children military skills.

The militarization of children continues in the occupied territories. In Melitopol, it is planned to create the first "Center for Youth Training" in the TOT. This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Ukrainian children will be taught how to provide first aid on the battlefield and understand the means necessary to restore combat capability after being wounded.

They will also have to master drill and UAV operations and "be required to participate in propaganda activities.

The Yunarmiya is a modern "Putin's Youth" militarized organization that works "under the wing" of the Russian Ministry of Defense, is personally controlled by Putin and grows new "cannon fodder" for Russia. Our children need to be saved,

- noted Fedorov.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote , the enemy continues to pursue a policy of genocide in the TOT to destroy an entire generation of Ukrainians. The occupiers are trying to heroize war criminals in front of Ukrainian children.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

War
ivan-fedorov-politykIvan Fedorov
melitopolMelitopol
luhanskLuhansk

