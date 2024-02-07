In occupied Melitopol, Russian invaders plan to create the first "Center for Youth Training"

The militarization of children continues in the occupied territories. In Melitopol, it is planned to create the first "Center for Youth Training" in the TOT. This was announced by the head of Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, Ukrainian children will be taught how to provide first aid on the battlefield and understand the means necessary to restore combat capability after being wounded.

They will also have to master drill and UAV operations and "be required to participate in propaganda activities.

The Yunarmiya is a modern "Putin's Youth" militarized organization that works "under the wing" of the Russian Ministry of Defense, is personally controlled by Putin and grows new "cannon fodder" for Russia. Our children need to be saved, - noted Fedorov.

Recall

As UNN previously wrote , the enemy continues to pursue a policy of genocide in the TOT to destroy an entire generation of Ukrainians. The occupiers are trying to heroize war criminals in front of Ukrainian children.

Russians are recruiting "cadets" in the occupied territories of Luhansk region - National Security and Defense Center