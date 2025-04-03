In occupied Donetsk, rusty water flows from the taps: the occupiers offer "import substitution"
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kirovsky district of Donetsk, brown water with rust flows from the taps. The occupation authorities do not see a problem, offering residents "import substitution".
In the Kirovskyi district of temporarily occupied Donetsk, residents are facing new difficulties related to water supply. This is reported by the Center of National Resistance, reports UNN.
Details
According to reports, over the past few days, a brown liquid has started flowing from the taps in homes, which local residents describe as a mixture of water, rust, and possible particles from the pipeline.
It is noteworthy that the occupation administration does not see this as a problem. They offer residents "new opportunities," saying that if there is no clean drinking water, they can try something else. This approach is part of the so-called "import substitution" program, where dubious substitutes are offered instead of normal water supply.
The water supply problem is just one of many that residents of the occupied territories face.
Recall
Residents of occupied Mariupol complain about the terrible quality of water: green or rusty liquid flows from the taps, unsuitable even for technical needs. Water supply schedules are ignored by the occupiers.
