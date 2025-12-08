$42.060.13
49.000.23
ukenru
02:55 PM • 790 views
Ukrainian Su-27 pilot Yevhen Ivanov killed in battle in eastern direction
Exclusive
02:34 PM • 2200 views
This document is indeed unique, not in a good sense of the word: expert on the updated US National Security Strategy
01:22 PM • 9546 views
The time of mutual responsibility is over, and the time of silence too: Prosecutor General Kravchenko announced a full inspection of all orphanages across the country
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 17014 views
Children abducted by Russia: the truth that resonated worldwide
Exclusive
12:25 PM • 18477 views
Odrex's license revoked: why the clinic is hiding medical documentation from the Ministry of Health
11:28 AM • 14521 views
We have no agreement on Donbas: Zelenskyy on peace talks
Exclusive
10:53 AM • 23013 views
Fictitious "Russian conspiracy" and real pressure on strategic aviation enterprises: how law enforcement is used in competitive wars
10:37 AM • 12690 views
Zelenskyy to hold meetings with leaders of Britain, France, and Germany, then with the EU and NATO: Presidential Office provides details
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 12857 views
How the mechanism of returning to service after AWOL works: a lawyer explained the algorithm of actions
09:33 AM • 12709 views
"20% of children use e-cigarettes": doctors report a rapid increase in nicotine addiction among teenagers
Exclusives
In November, 92 vessels belonging to the core of the "shadow fleet" departed from Russian ports - intelligence

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

In November 2025, 123 tankers departed from Russian ports, which is 17 fewer than in October. Russian oil exports decreased to 14 million tons, which is 2 million tons less compared to the previous month.

In November, 92 vessels belonging to the core of the "shadow fleet" departed from Russian ports - intelligence

More than 120 tankers left Russian ports in November, 92 of them belonging to the core of Russia's "shadow fleet," UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Details

According to intelligence data, in November 2025, 123 tankers involved in the export of oil and petroleum products left Russian ports, which is 17 less than in October. Of these, 92 vessels belong to the core of Russia's "shadow fleet" (77 under sanctions, 15 not), and another 31 vessels are not part of this core (10 under sanctions, 21 not, including seven new ones).

Russian oil exports decreased to 14 million tons (101.8 million barrels), a decrease of 2 million tons compared to the previous month. Deliveries to India, China, and Turkey fell the most – their total decrease amounted to 4.6 million tons. Deliveries in other directions also decreased by 0.7 million tons.

- stated in the message.

In October, 84 oil tankers from Russia's "shadow fleet" left Russian ports - intelligence12.11.25, 16:27 • 3295 views

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyNews of the World
Sanctions
Energy
India
China
Turkey