In November, 92 vessels belonging to the core of the "shadow fleet" departed from Russian ports - intelligence
Kyiv • UNN
In November 2025, 123 tankers departed from Russian ports, which is 17 fewer than in October. Russian oil exports decreased to 14 million tons, which is 2 million tons less compared to the previous month.
More than 120 tankers left Russian ports in November, 92 of them belonging to the core of Russia's "shadow fleet," UNN reports with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service.
Details
According to intelligence data, in November 2025, 123 tankers involved in the export of oil and petroleum products left Russian ports, which is 17 less than in October. Of these, 92 vessels belong to the core of Russia's "shadow fleet" (77 under sanctions, 15 not), and another 31 vessels are not part of this core (10 under sanctions, 21 not, including seven new ones).
Russian oil exports decreased to 14 million tons (101.8 million barrels), a decrease of 2 million tons compared to the previous month. Deliveries to India, China, and Turkey fell the most – their total decrease amounted to 4.6 million tons. Deliveries in other directions also decreased by 0.7 million tons.
