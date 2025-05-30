In Nikopol, Russians attacked a fire station with a drone: the consequences shown

$41.530.06
46.800.27
ukenru
Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer
Exclusive
01:21 PM • 2706 views

Tornado was spotted in the center of Chernihiv: an expert warns about a possible increase in such phenomena in the summer

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 11815 views

Corruption dissonance in the Rada: the court will continue to consider the case of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, on June 2

Exclusive
11:01 AM • 16622 views

Photos with Usyk and a trial between clones: something about the smaller players in the "gray" tech market

10:40 AM • 16653 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

Exclusive
08:52 AM • 31484 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41666 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 06:54 AM • 26165 views

Situation in Sumy region: the enemy is trying to advance, there is a certain "gray zone", evacuation is actively underway - RMA

May 29, 11:10 PM • 27809 views

The US threatens to withdraw from peace talks on Ukraine: condition named

May 29, 01:16 PM • 152496 views

How the Last Bell 2025 will be held in Ukraine: safety and regional features

May 29, 10:11 AM • 164044 views

Among citizens undergoing repeat military medical examinations, 99% are found fit for military service - Venislavskyi

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
4m/s
64%
747mm
Popular news

Von der Leyen: Europe must increase defense spending and accept Ukraine into the EU

May 30, 04:24 AM • 26635 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19797 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19706 views

Clash between locals and representatives of the TCR in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the recruitment center issued a new statement

09:00 AM • 10637 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10640 views
Publications

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

01:52 PM • 812 views

Instead of suspicion - silence: how the investigation against the chief lawyer of the NBU got bogged down in inaction

12:00 PM • 10818 views

Elon Musk Leaves the White House: What Were 130 Days as a Trump Advisor Remembered For?

10:40 AM • 16653 views

How the war affected young Ukrainians - an interview with the Head of the State Service for Children's Affairs
Exclusive

08:52 AM • 31484 views

Preparation for the second round of negotiations with the Russian Federation in Istanbul: what is known at the moment

May 30, 07:41 AM • 41666 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Hakan Fidan

Boris Pistorius

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Germany

Kyiv

Black Sea

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Iced Latte: Five Cold Coffee Options That Are Easy to Make at Home

12:39 PM • 2568 views

"Tom Cruise would have scared us more than Brad Pitt" - Director of "Formula 1" about the choice of actor for the film

May 30, 08:06 AM • 19836 views

Summer without shirts: Justin Bieber and son greet the warm days

May 30, 07:19 AM • 19917 views

"Playing God" with music by Nube qualifies for the Oscars after winning at Animayo

May 29, 07:36 AM • 116796 views

Hailey Bieber sold the Rhode brand for a billion dollars

May 29, 06:22 AM • 109381 views
Actual

Р-73

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

Telegram

Starlink

Shahed-136

In Nikopol, Russians attacked a fire station with a drone: the consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 750 views

Russian troops attacked a fire station in Nikopol with a drone, damaging the building and a fire truck. Ten minutes later, the enemy launched another attack on the administrative building.

In Nikopol, Russians attacked a fire station with a drone: the consequences shown

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked a fire station with a fire truck with a drone, and then launched another strike - on an administrative building, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The Russians aimed a drone at the territory of the State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the strike, a fire station and a fire and rescue vehicle were damaged.

- reported the State Emergency Service.

As the State Emergency Service noted, the aggressor did not stop there - ten minutes later he struck a second blow, this time hitting the administrative building.

"Fortunately, rescuers were not injured," the statement said.

Addition

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, at night the enemy continued to hit Nikopol region with artillery and UAVs. The district center, Myrivska, Chervonogrihorivska and Pokrovska communities were under attack. 3 private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged. There are no dead or injured. In the morning, defenders shot down an enemy UAV over Dnipropetrovsk region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Brent
$62.62
Bitcoin
$105,699.90
S&P 500
$5,898.50
Tesla
$355.59
Газ TTF
$34.51
Золото
$3,328.80
Ethereum
$2,612.06