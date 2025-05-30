In Nikopol, Russians attacked a fire station with a drone: the consequences shown

In Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked a fire station with a fire truck with a drone, and then launched another strike - on an administrative building, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported on Friday, writes UNN.

The Russians aimed a drone at the territory of the State Emergency Service unit in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk region. As a result of the strike, a fire station and a fire and rescue vehicle were damaged. - reported the State Emergency Service.

As the State Emergency Service noted, the aggressor did not stop there - ten minutes later he struck a second blow, this time hitting the administrative building.

"Fortunately, rescuers were not injured," the statement said.

Addition

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, at night the enemy continued to hit Nikopol region with artillery and UAVs. The district center, Myrivska, Chervonogrihorivska and Pokrovska communities were under attack. 3 private houses, an outbuilding and a gas pipeline were damaged. There are no dead or injured. In the morning, defenders shot down an enemy UAV over Dnipropetrovsk region.