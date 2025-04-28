$41.750.06
47.390.03
Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms
Exclusive
02:20 PM • 8884 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
02:15 PM • 18305 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
02:07 PM • 13604 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

01:08 PM • 15101 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
12:59 PM • 22200 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Exclusive
12:30 PM • 20292 views

The ball is in the NACP's court: the head of the supervisory board of the State Land Bank has a real conflict of interest

12:00 PM • 12850 views

Vatican has confirmed that the conclave to elect a new Pope will begin on May 7

Exclusive
11:54 AM • 20081 views

Stress-free renovation: where to start and how not to go crazy in the process - expert advice

Exclusive
April 28, 05:58 AM • 67212 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 57694 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusives
In Mykolaiv region, a man threw a grenade at police officers: one died, three more were injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 572 views

In the Mykolaiv region, a man threw a grenade at police officers who arrived at a call about a family quarrel. One police officer died and three others were injured.

In Mykolaiv region, a man threw a grenade at police officers: one died, three more were injured

In the Mykolaiv region, a police squad arrived at a call about a family quarrel. Fleeing from law enforcement officers, the offender pulled out a grenade and threw it at the police officers, resulting in fatalities and injuries. This was reported by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, reports UNN.

Today in the afternoon, a police squad arrived at a call about a family quarrel. Fleeing from law enforcement officers, the offender pulled out a grenade and threw it at the police officers. Four police officers were injured. From the received injuries, a 21-year-old police officer of the patrol police response sector of the Voznesenskyi district police department, police sergeant Maksym Ryzhko, died while receiving medical assistance. Three more police officers were hospitalized.

 - Vyhivskyi reported.

According to the head of the National Police, Maksym Ryzhko recently became a father, "however, the daughter will learn about his heroic act in years".

"The armed attacker was immediately detained," Vyhivskyi added.

Man throws grenade at woman with child in Zaporizhzhia: he is taken into custody27.01.25, 23:46 • 60383 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

Crimes and emergencies
Mykolaiv Oblast
Brent
$64.49
Bitcoin
$93,819.20
S&P 500
$5,492.15
Tesla
$276.43
Газ TTF
$32.38
Золото
$3,335.89
Ethereum
$1,762.06