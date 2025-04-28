In Mykolaiv region, a man threw a grenade at police officers: one died, three more were injured

In the Mykolaiv region, a police squad arrived at a call about a family quarrel. Fleeing from law enforcement officers, the offender pulled out a grenade and threw it at the police officers, resulting in fatalities and injuries. This was reported by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi, reports UNN.

Today in the afternoon, a police squad arrived at a call about a family quarrel. Fleeing from law enforcement officers, the offender pulled out a grenade and threw it at the police officers. Four police officers were injured. From the received injuries, a 21-year-old police officer of the patrol police response sector of the Voznesenskyi district police department, police sergeant Maksym Ryzhko, died while receiving medical assistance. Three more police officers were hospitalized. - Vyhivskyi reported.

According to the head of the National Police, Maksym Ryzhko recently became a father, "however, the daughter will learn about his heroic act in years".

"The armed attacker was immediately detained," Vyhivskyi added.

