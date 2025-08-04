$41.760.05
Exclusive
12:06 PM • 2212 views
The price of gold is rising. Why global demand for the precious metal has increased, while demand for jewelry has fallen
11:14 AM • 20299 views
Keys to air defense – in the hands of the Kremlin? How the State Aviation Service's decision affects Ukraine's combat readiness
Exclusive
10:06 AM • 20749 views
Russians started adding flammable mixture to "Shaheds" to cause more fires - expert
07:56 AM • 33464 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against asset looters from temporarily occupied territories and 15 heads of Russian museums
Exclusive
07:35 AM • 47716 views
Endocrinologist revealed the benefits and risks of glucose monitoring sensors
Exclusive
07:19 AM • 52309 views
In Zhytomyr, a 17-year-old girl is suspected of brutally murdering her boyfriend
August 4, 01:37 AM • 54257 views
Trump named the likely date of his special envoy Witkoff's visit to Russia
August 3, 10:28 AM • 75548 views
"There is an agreement on the exchange of 1200 prisoners": Zelenskyy discussed with Umerov and Yermak the preparation of a new meeting in Istanbul
Exclusive
August 2, 05:16 PM • 284319 views
A week that will reveal the essence of things: astro-forecast for August 4 – 10
August 2, 04:52 PM • 324046 views
Five intriguing thriller series: what to watch in your free time
In Mykolaiv, a group of teenagers could not get into a closed shelter: the police launched an investigation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Mykolaiv police have launched a criminal investigation into a closed shelter during a missile attack. A group of teenagers could not get into the shelter, the doors of which were locked.

In Mykolaiv, a group of teenagers could not get into a closed shelter: the police launched an investigation

In Mykolaiv, police have launched criminal proceedings regarding a closed shelter during the night missile attack on August 2-3. This was reported by the press service of Mykolaiv Police, writes UNN.

Details

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a publication stating that a group of teenagers could not enter the shelter because its doors were closed. After checking the information, this fact was confirmed.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — "leaving in danger." According to the sanction of the article, offenders face up to two years of imprisonment. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

The police urge residents, if they find a closed shelter, unsuitable conditions, or if they are prevented from entering it, to immediately report to the special line 102 or contact the nearest police station. Each such appeal will be thoroughly checked, and those responsible will be brought to justice.

Educational Ombudsman: "voluntary" duty in shelters violates the rights of educators31.07.25, 18:38 • 2865 views

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Mykolaiv