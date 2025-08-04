In Mykolaiv, a group of teenagers could not get into a closed shelter: the police launched an investigation

In Mykolaiv, police have launched criminal proceedings regarding a closed shelter during the night missile attack on August 2-3. This was reported by the press service of Mykolaiv Police, writes UNN.

Details

While monitoring social networks, law enforcement officers discovered a publication stating that a group of teenagers could not enter the shelter because its doors were closed. After checking the information, this fact was confirmed.

Investigators opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — "leaving in danger." According to the sanction of the article, offenders face up to two years of imprisonment. A pre-trial investigation is currently underway.

The police urge residents, if they find a closed shelter, unsuitable conditions, or if they are prevented from entering it, to immediately report to the special line 102 or contact the nearest police station. Each such appeal will be thoroughly checked, and those responsible will be brought to justice.

