Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction
Exclusive
01:00 PM • 1652 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM • 7932 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM • 10938 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
11:49 AM • 14968 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
11:37 AM • 17471 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
08:41 AM • 28185 views

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

07:58 AM • 40347 views

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM • 63606 views

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

April 22, 05:32 PM • 91731 views

Zelenskyy stated that he is ready to meet with Trump in the Vatican

April 22, 01:40 PM • 137853 views

NABUgate: Kyiv lawyers Borzykh challenged NABU Kryvonos, outplaying them at their own game

April 23, 03:50 AM • 43528 views

April 23, 04:31 AM • 57129 views

April 23, 06:22 AM • 43084 views

April 23, 06:48 AM • 37997 views

April 22, 03:52 PM • 28871 views

April 22, 03:42 PM • 28690 views

April 22, 10:22 AM • 58776 views

April 22, 09:58 AM • 49327 views

April 22, 07:54 AM • 94358 views
In Mariupol, Russians destroyed 90% of critical infrastructure - city council

Kyiv • UNN

 • 640 views

Unexploded shells continue to be found in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. Local authorities report that after three years of occupation, residents are still finding mines and other dangerous objects.

In Mariupol, Russians destroyed 90% of critical infrastructure - city council

Unexploded ordnance continues to be found in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

During the hostilities, 90% of Mariupol's critical infrastructure was destroyed by the Russian occupiers. This time, another explosive object was found near the local depot.

According to eyewitnesses, it was a missile. A whole, but rusty mechanism with explosives was found in it.

According to the Mariupol City Council, after the capture of the city, the Russians allegedly carried out demining. However, after three years of temporary occupation, local residents are still finding mines, shells and other explosive objects.

Looting on an industrial scale: the occupiers boast about the "successes" of the Mariupol port 20.04.25, 04:45 • 21806 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

