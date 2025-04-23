In Mariupol, Russians destroyed 90% of critical infrastructure - city council

Unexploded ordnance continues to be found in the temporarily occupied Mariupol. This was reported by the Mariupol City Council in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

During the hostilities, 90% of Mariupol's critical infrastructure was destroyed by the Russian occupiers. This time, another explosive object was found near the local depot.

According to eyewitnesses, it was a missile. A whole, but rusty mechanism with explosives was found in it.

According to the Mariupol City Council, after the capture of the city, the Russians allegedly carried out demining. However, after three years of temporary occupation, local residents are still finding mines, shells and other explosive objects.

