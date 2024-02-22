In Lviv region, developers are illegally draining the lake in order not to flood cottages - Sadovyi

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34862 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 131660 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 80894 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 299257 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250649 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196787 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 234259 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252246 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158354 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372287 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 62411 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 131767 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 299388 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 221185 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 250742 views
Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23456 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 31260 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30990 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 81355 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 88323 views
Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

In Lviv region, developers are illegally draining the lake in order not to flood cottages - Sadovyi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29514 views

Developers have illegally lowered the water level in a lake near Bryukhovychi in Lviv Oblast to avoid flooding newly built cottages on recreational land.

In Lviv region, developers are illegally draining the lake in order not to flood cottages - Sadovyi

In the Lviv region, developers decided to illegally lower the water level in one of the lakes near Bryukhovychi.  This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, it was decided to lower the water level to avoid flooding the cottages built nearby.

To put it mildly, "dishonest people" dug a trench to the pond in Bryukhovychi without permission. The water level was lowered to avoid flooding the newly built cottages near the pond

- Sadovyi said. 

He explained that the former authorities in Bryukhovychi had issued urban planning conditions for the health center. Instead, non-residential premises were built there, which are actually cottages.

In this cadence , developers approached the authorities with a request to convert non-residential premises into residential cottages, but they were denied.

However, they received these documents through the registrar. This is a recreational area where no housing can be built. We are going to investigate

- Sadovyi summarized. 

Context

Forest Park Club Resort is a cottage complex built right by the lake on the recreational lands of the Bryukhovych family.

The publication Nashi Hroshi.Lviv found out that the developer called this object "vacation homes" to formally avoid violating the law, but in fact it was just ordinary housing.  

According to the urban planning documentation, a recreational and entertainment complex with a medical and health care facility, gyms, and a restaurant was to be built on this recreational land plot. 

20 two-storey houses were sold as apartments, which are non-residential premises according to all current classifications in Ukraine. Accordingly, people buy de facto housing, while de jure such houses do not belong to the housing stock, so it is impossible to prove a violation.

Recall

The former head of a village council in Lviv region, now a deputy of one of the local district councils, illegally increased the boundaries of the village and changed the ownership of 4 hectares of communal land, which resulted in almost UAH 6 million in losses

Volodymyr Omelchenko

Volodymyr Omelchenko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Telegram
Andriy Sadovyi
Ukraine
Lviv
