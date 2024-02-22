In Lviv region, developers are illegally draining the lake in order not to flood cottages - Sadovyi

In the Lviv region, developers decided to illegally lower the water level in one of the lakes near Bryukhovychi. This was reported by Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadovyi on his Telegram channel, UNN reports .

Details

According to him, it was decided to lower the water level to avoid flooding the cottages built nearby.

To put it mildly, "dishonest people" dug a trench to the pond in Bryukhovychi without permission. The water level was lowered to avoid flooding the newly built cottages near the pond - Sadovyi said.

He explained that the former authorities in Bryukhovychi had issued urban planning conditions for the health center. Instead, non-residential premises were built there, which are actually cottages.

In this cadence , developers approached the authorities with a request to convert non-residential premises into residential cottages, but they were denied.

However, they received these documents through the registrar. This is a recreational area where no housing can be built. We are going to investigate - Sadovyi summarized.

Context

Forest Park Club Resort is a cottage complex built right by the lake on the recreational lands of the Bryukhovych family.

The publication Nashi Hroshi.Lviv found out that the developer called this object "vacation homes" to formally avoid violating the law, but in fact it was just ordinary housing.

According to the urban planning documentation, a recreational and entertainment complex with a medical and health care facility, gyms, and a restaurant was to be built on this recreational land plot.

20 two-storey houses were sold as apartments, which are non-residential premises according to all current classifications in Ukraine. Accordingly, people buy de facto housing, while de jure such houses do not belong to the housing stock, so it is impossible to prove a violation.

