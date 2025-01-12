ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
In Lviv region, a woman from Dnipro tried to take an ancient icon from 1913 abroad

In Lviv region, a woman from Dnipro tried to take an ancient icon from 1913 abroad

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29763 views

At the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint, customs officers found a 1913 icon of the Lord Almighty in the car of a Dnipro resident. The item, which may be of historical value, was sent for examination.

During the border and customs control at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint in the Lviv region, law enforcement officers found an ancient icon, which is likely to be of historical or cultural value, in the personal belongings of a Ukrainian woman. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of Lviv Customs.

Details

It is noted that on Saturday, January 11, an Audi Q7 arrived at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint, heading out of Ukraine. The driver, a 38-year-old resident of Dnipro, chose the “green corridor” lane for customs control.

During  the inspection of the car's interior, customs officers found among the personal belongings an icon of the Lord Almighty with the inscription on the end “Authorized by the censors Moscow January 21, 1913 censor Protopriest and Mansvetov”

- the post says.

Border guards reported that a report on violation of customs regulations was drawn up in accordance with Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code.

Image

The icon, which may be of cultural or historical value, was sent for examination.

Recall

In Volyn, border guards prevented the export of an ancient nineteenth-century icon that may be of cultural value. 

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

CultureCrimes and emergencies
dniproDnipro
ukraineUkraine

