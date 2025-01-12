In Lviv region, a woman from Dnipro tried to take an ancient icon from 1913 abroad

During the border and customs control at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint in the Lviv region, law enforcement officers found an ancient icon, which is likely to be of historical or cultural value, in the personal belongings of a Ukrainian woman. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Facebook page of Lviv Customs.

It is noted that on Saturday, January 11, an Audi Q7 arrived at the Shehyni-Medica checkpoint, heading out of Ukraine. The driver, a 38-year-old resident of Dnipro, chose the “green corridor” lane for customs control.

During the inspection of the car's interior, customs officers found among the personal belongings an icon of the Lord Almighty with the inscription on the end “Authorized by the censors Moscow January 21, 1913 censor Protopriest and Mansvetov” - the post says.

Border guards reported that a report on violation of customs regulations was drawn up in accordance with Part 3 of Article 471 of the Customs Code.

The icon, which may be of cultural or historical value, was sent for examination.

