The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn
06:46 AM • 11100 views

The Holy Fire arrived in Ukraine from Warsaw: it was met in Volyn

April 20, 03:00 AM • 26024 views

Easter in Ukraine: how Ukrainians celebrate the Resurrection holiday in the fourth year of the large-scale war

April 19, 06:41 PM • 28871 views

Thirty days can give peace a chance: Zelensky suggested the possibility of extending the truce and named the condition

April 19, 03:10 PM • 36208 views

Another 277 soldiers returned home from Russian captivity - Zelenskyy

April 19, 03:04 PM • 42919 views

Five cool anthology series: what to watch in your free time

April 19, 02:56 PM • 28260 views

'Shaheds' in our sky - the real attitude towards Easter and human lives: Zelensky reacted to Putin's 'truce'

April 19, 02:01 PM • 23125 views

Putin announced an "Easter truce" for 30 hours

April 19, 11:37 AM • 19762 views

Holy Fire descended in Jerusalem

April 18, 05:00 PM • 80850 views

A Selection of Films About the Life of Jesus Christ: 9 Movies Based on the Most Famous Biblical Story

April 18, 01:41 PM • 85987 views

The State Statistics Service reported how much the prices for Easter cake ingredients have increased in a year

In Lviv, festive Easter breakfasts were prepared for residents in need

Kyiv • UNN

 • 232 views

On April 20, Easter breakfasts were organized in Lviv for the homeless and needy at two locations. City officials visited them, offering traditional Ukrainian cuisine.

In Lviv, festive Easter breakfasts were prepared for residents in need

On April 20 in Lviv, traditional Easter breakfasts were prepared for the homeless, as well as residents who need help. People were treated at two locations in the city: the Ukrainian Catholic University and the branch of social work with the homeless center "Dzherelo". This was reported by the Lviv City Council, writes UNN.

Details

The meal with those in need within the university walls was shared by First Deputy Mayor of Lviv Andriy Moskalenko and Deputy Mayor for Humanitarian Affairs Iryna Kulynych.

The Easter breakfast for 200 residents in need in the community was organized by the Department of Social Protection of the Lviv City Hall jointly with the Ukrainian Catholic University. Guests tasted traditional dishes of the Ukrainian Easter table: paska, eggs, cheese, butter, meat dishes, salad, beetroot with horseradish, sweets, and uzvar. The breakfast was preceded by a joint prayer and the blessing of paska.

An Easter breakfast was also organized for people who do not have a home and use the services of the branch of social work with the homeless center "Dzherelo". Here, they were also treated to traditional Ukrainian Easter dishes: paska, eggs, sausage, horseradish, borscht, uzvar, sweets, and other foods. Religious communities of Lviv, benefactors, and entrepreneurs, including the Corporation of Good Deeds, traditionally joined the organization of the meal, for which the city is sincerely grateful. By the way, the Easter meal in the night shelter takes place every year since the institution was opened.

For many years in a row, we have been organizing various events for people who, for certain reasons, have found themselves in difficult life circumstances. This year is no exception. In addition to Easter breakfasts, food kits were provided to low-income families, people with disabilities, and people with visual and hearing impairments. Easter is, without a doubt, one of the brightest and biggest holidays, so it is very important to be there, to share this holiday with those who need love and care

- emphasizes the head of the city department of social protection, Tetiana Kolesnyk.

It is noted that the tradition of holding Easter and Christmas treats for people in need in Lviv has been ongoing for over 17 years. Festive tables are set by the Lviv City Council together with churches, religious and public organizations and communities, and all caring people. 

Pope Francis appeared at the Vatican on Easter, sitting in a wheelchair20.04.25, 14:23 • 876 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

Society
