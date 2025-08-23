In Lviv, border guards created a living flag at an altitude of 294 meters

At an altitude of 294 meters in Lviv, border guards created a living flag for the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine, the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment reported on Facebook on Saturday, writes UNN.

In Lviv, on Baba Rod mountain, border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment held a symbolic action, creating a living flag of Ukraine. Majestic clouds of blue and yellow smoke rose into the sky, forming a powerful visual symbol of unity and invincibility - reported the border guards.

From the top of the 294-meter high mountain, as indicated, a panorama of Lviv opens up - from High Castle to the districts of Znesinnia, Pidzamche, and Zamarstyniv. A memorial cross and the state flag are installed here, embodying the strength and independence of Ukraine.

Iryna Hakh, the wife of the Hero of Ukraine Roman Hakh, who held the line in Luhansk region for six hours and gave his life for Ukraine, gave special meaning to the action. She lit blue and yellow smoke bombs, symbolically passing the fire of memory from those who died to those who continue the struggle.

"The smoke rising into the sky became an image of indomitable will. Under this flag we stand. With this flag we go into battle. And with this flag - to victory," emphasized the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment.