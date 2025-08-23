In Lviv, border guards created a living flag at an altitude of 294 meters

$41.220.00
47.980.00
ukenru
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 5644 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 6818 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
03:30 AM • 9042 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 5870 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 27187 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 28316 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 22498 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24702 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24331 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 13615 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+18°
3.1m/s
56%
744mm
Popular news
Storm in Poltava region: thousands without electricity, damaged housesAugust 22, 11:14 PM • 11837 views
Oleksiy Khabarov, international master of sports, died in battles for UkraineAugust 23, 12:49 AM • 8090 views
The city of Petrov Val in Russia's Volgograd region suffered a massive drone attackAugust 23, 01:21 AM • 13007 views
ISW: The Kremlin fears a meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy due to internal justification of the war in Ukraine August 23, 01:51 AM • 9584 views
Diia.Card has already been issued by 806 thousand Ukrainians03:12 AM • 10068 views
Publications
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 5664 views
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive HeartPhoto06:00 AM • 7634 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 2303:30 AM • 9080 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhotoAugust 22, 03:31 PM • 19642 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 27197 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Andriy Yermak
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kramatorsk
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 22497 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin BaldoniAugust 22, 01:10 PM • 14195 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 16401 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 19337 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 27094 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Football
Oil
Shahed 129

In Lviv, border guards created a living flag at an altitude of 294 meters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 518 views

In Lviv, border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment created a living flag of Ukraine on Mount Baba Rod. The wife of Hero of Ukraine Roman Hakh lit blue and yellow smoke bombs.

In Lviv, border guards created a living flag at an altitude of 294 meters

At an altitude of 294 meters in Lviv, border guards created a living flag for the Day of the State Flag of Ukraine, the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment reported on Facebook on Saturday, writes UNN.

In Lviv, on Baba Rod mountain, border guards of the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment held a symbolic action, creating a living flag of Ukraine. Majestic clouds of blue and yellow smoke rose into the sky, forming a powerful visual symbol of unity and invincibility

- reported the border guards.

From the top of the 294-meter high mountain, as indicated, a panorama of Lviv opens up - from High Castle to the districts of Znesinnia, Pidzamche, and Zamarstyniv. A memorial cross and the state flag are installed here, embodying the strength and independence of Ukraine.

Iryna Hakh, the wife of the Hero of Ukraine Roman Hakh, who held the line in Luhansk region for six hours and gave his life for Ukraine, gave special meaning to the action. She lit blue and yellow smoke bombs, symbolically passing the fire of memory from those who died to those who continue the struggle.

"The smoke rising into the sky became an image of indomitable will. Under this flag we stand. With this flag we go into battle. And with this flag - to victory," emphasized the 7th Carpathian Border Detachment.

Julia Shramko

Society
Luhansk Oblast
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Facebook
Lviv