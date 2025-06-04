In Kyiv, truck traffic will be restricted from June 5 due to the heat

From June 5, the movement of heavy vehicles will be restricted in Kyiv due to the predicted heat, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Ukrhydrometeorological Center, as indicated, an increase in air temperature above +28 ºС is expected in the coming days.

And at an air temperature of more than +28°C, traffic restrictions will be in effect on the city's road network for heavy vehicles with a total weight of more than 24 tons and an axle load of more than 7 tons.

"The duration of the restrictions will be determined according to the temperature regime," the Kyiv City State Administration said.

The Patrol Police Department in the city of Kyiv will monitor compliance with these restrictions.

"We ask drivers to understand the forced temporary inconvenience," the Kyiv City State Administration emphasized.

