In Kyiv, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station is closed for entry and exit

August 23, 07:20 AM • 35857 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
August 23, 06:14 AM • 39190 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 36837 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 23437 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 47913 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 32674 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 32285 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 25919 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 25283 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 12:16 PM • 14331 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Extensive geography, various topics: Vlasiuk revealed details about sanctions against citizens of various countries sponsoring the Russian Federation
Syria plans to remove two zeros from its currency, new banknotes to be printed in Russia - Reuters
Defense Forces stopped Russian offensive in Donetsk region and captured 16 servicemen - HUR
86 years since the signing of the Molotov-Ribbentrop Pact: Ukraine calls on the world not to repeat the mistakes of the past
Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities – plans to send "Flamingo" to Russia soon
Zodiac Sign Virgo: Characteristics of a Sign with an Analytical Mind and a Sensitive Heart
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipes


Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a child
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican town
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - Politico

In Kyiv, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station is closed for entry and exit

Kyiv • UNN

 • 158 views

On August 24, the capital's metro station "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" is closed from 5:38 to 11:00. This is due to state events for the 34th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

In Kyiv, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station is closed for entry and exit

On Sunday, August 24, in the first half of the day, the Kyiv metro station "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" will be closed for entry and exit for passengers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

Details

It is noted that the temporary changes are related to the holding of state-level events to mark the 34th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

The restrictions will last from 5:38 to 11:00. At the same time, the transfer hub "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" – "Khreshchatyk" will operate as usual.

- the message says.

The KCSA clarified that in case of an air raid alert, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station will operate as a shelter.

Recall

On August 23, traffic in the city center of Kyiv was temporarily restricted. This was due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

KCSA announced when the overpass near "Darnytsia" metro station will be opened15.08.25, 16:35 • 13214 views

Kyiv