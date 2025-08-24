In Kyiv, the Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station is closed for entry and exit

On Sunday, August 24, in the first half of the day, the Kyiv metro station "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" will be closed for entry and exit for passengers. This is reported by UNN with reference to the message of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA).

It is noted that the temporary changes are related to the holding of state-level events to mark the 34th anniversary of Ukraine's Independence.

The restrictions will last from 5:38 to 11:00. At the same time, the transfer hub "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" – "Khreshchatyk" will operate as usual. - the message says.

The KCSA clarified that in case of an air raid alert, the "Maidan Nezalezhnosti" station will operate as a shelter.

On August 23, traffic in the city center of Kyiv was temporarily restricted. This was due to security measures involving foreign delegations.

