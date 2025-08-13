In Kyiv, stores were checked due to suspicion of selling goods containing drugs

The metropolitan police checked one of the retail chains after a report of possible sale of products containing narcotic substances. The examination did not confirm the presence of prohibited components, but the inspection of the establishment's activities continues.

This was reported by the Kyiv police, writes UNN.

Details

In the Dnipro district of Kyiv, law enforcement officers received a report about the possible sale of goods that may contain narcotic or psychotropic substances in one of the stores near the metro station.

Investigators of the territorial unit opened criminal proceedings under Part 1 of Article 309 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine — illegal production, storage or sale of narcotic drugs without the purpose of sale.

During the investigation, police seized samples of the goods and sent them for examination, which found no narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances in the seized products. - law enforcement officers stated.

According to experts, no prohibited substances were found in the seized goods. Despite this, investigative actions continue: law enforcement officers are checking compliance with legal requirements during the economic activity of the retail establishment.

The police emphasize that such checks are part of measures to prevent the spread of dangerous substances and ensure the safety of citizens.

