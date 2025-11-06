In Kyiv, customs officials were exposed for bribery: a State Customs Service official was notified of suspicion

A scheme of systemic extortion of bribes during the customs clearance of cars arriving from the USA has been exposed in the capital. The head of one of the departments of the expert institution of the State Customs Service, together with customs post inspectors, deliberately delayed the processing of cars, demanding a "reward" for quick completion of procedures. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the price of "unhindered" customs clearance was about $400 per car. During investigative actions conducted under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the official was documented receiving $2,800.

She has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint and suspension from office is being decided. – the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, the day before, "mask shows" took place at the "Chaika" customs post of the Kyiv customs. Law enforcement officers detained the deputy head of the customs post, Oleksandr Honcharenko, and the chief inspector, Dmytro Starun.