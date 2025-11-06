In Kyiv, customs officials were exposed for bribery: a State Customs Service official was notified of suspicion

ukenru
12:47 PM • 4294 views
Russian attack blacked out eight mines in Dnipropetrovsk region, over 2500 miners trapped underground - Ministry of Energy
12:10 PM • 9014 views
Ukraine to be covered by an anticyclone on November 7: forecaster predicts dry and warm weather
11:26 AM • 11617 views
Zelenskyy signed new sanctions against Russia and announced new NSDC decisions: what they concern
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31820 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
November 6, 07:22 AM • 30011 views
Russia again attacked the railway in Ukraine: trains in the east change routes and are delayed
November 5, 09:56 PM • 34673 views
Putin asked to settle the war in Ukraine - Trump on his last conversation with the head of the Russian Federation
November 5, 08:20 PM • 48806 views
Angelina Jolie's humanitarian trip to Kherson interrupted by TCC employees: what is known about the incident with the star's bodyguard
November 5, 05:06 PM • 38444 views
Ukrenergo: On November 6, power outage schedules will be introduced in all regions of Ukraine
Exclusive
November 5, 03:51 PM • 32159 views
Some Kyiv homes are being connected to heating based on residents' individual decisions - KMDA
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 51114 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 15680 views
Kinburn Spit destroyed: ecologists and military report catastrophic consequences09:24 AM • 9334 views
Kyiv investigates disappearance of police precinct chief and seized funds09:36 AM • 5864 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 14621 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 12152 views
Publications
Ukraine launches the "Money Follows the Teacher" program: what it is and what are the conditions for educators01:00 PM • 3306 views
How to properly wash winter jackets: tips for down, wool, and synthetic modelsPhoto10:56 AM • 12194 views
Offshore schemes: how the Russian-linked company AAL Group Ltd legalized itself in the UAE and gained access to Ukrainian helicoptersPhoto09:50 AM • 14657 views
Aid of 50,000 hryvnias will not increase the desire to have children: demographer explained the problem
Exclusive
08:00 AM • 31820 views
Blocking of Ukrainians' accounts: lawyer explained in which cases banks can do this and how to prove the legality of transactions
Exclusive
November 5, 03:03 PM • 51114 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Ruslan Tikhonchenko
Andriy Kudryashov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Denmark
Norway
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Meghan Markle returns to acting eight years after leaving HollywoodPhotoNovember 6, 07:34 AM • 15709 views
Kim Kardashian blames ChatGPT for her failed bar examsVideoNovember 5, 03:25 PM • 22014 views
Avengers star Sebastian Stan says Marvel Cinematic Universe shaped him as an actorNovember 5, 02:19 PM • 23973 views
Robert Pattinson revealed details of the grueling filming of "Dune 3" in the desertNovember 5, 08:51 AM • 40754 views
Zuckerberg's actor shakes up the celebrity world: Jesse Eisenberg says he's ready to donate a kidney to a strangerNovember 4, 04:38 PM • 44990 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
The Guardian
Heating

In Kyiv, customs officials were exposed for bribery: a State Customs Service official was notified of suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

In Kyiv, a scheme of extorting bribes for expedited customs clearance of cars from the USA was uncovered. The head of a State Customs Service unit and inspectors demanded $400 per car; the receipt of $2,800 has been documented.

In Kyiv, customs officials were exposed for bribery: a State Customs Service official was notified of suspicion

A scheme of systemic extortion of bribes during the customs clearance of cars arriving from the USA has been exposed in the capital. The head of one of the departments of the expert institution of the State Customs Service, together with customs post inspectors, deliberately delayed the processing of cars, demanding a "reward" for quick completion of procedures. This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, writes UNN.

Details

According to law enforcement officers, the price of "unhindered" customs clearance was about $400 per car. During investigative actions conducted under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the official was documented receiving $2,800.

She has been notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The issue of choosing a pre-trial restraint and suspension from office is being decided.

– the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Recall

As UNN previously reported, the day before, "mask shows" took place at the "Chaika" customs post of the Kyiv customs. Law enforcement officers detained the deputy head of the customs post, Oleksandr Honcharenko, and the chief inspector, Dmytro Starun.

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergenciesKyiv region
Search
United States
Kyiv