In Kyiv, at the Pozniaky metro station, a passenger fell onto the tracks, train traffic was partially restricted – Kyiv City State Administration

An incident occurred in the capital's subway: a passenger fell onto the tracks at Pozniaky metro station. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration.

Due to the incident, train traffic on the "green" metro line is currently operating only on separate sections: from "Syrets" to "Osokorky" and from "Chervonyi Khutir" to "Kharkivska".

Emergency services have already been dispatched to the scene of the incident. Specialists are investigating the circumstances of the event and working to restore traffic.

Later, the Kyiv City State Administration announced that train traffic on the "green" metro line had been restored to normal.

The passenger was promptly removed from the tracks and handed over to emergency medical personnel.

