Air alert declared in Kyiv for the second time overnight: ballistic threat

On the night of June 23, an air raid alert was announced for the second time in Kyiv. The reason was the threat of using ballistic weapons. This was reported by the Kyiv City Military Administration (KCMA), UNN reports.

Kyiv - air raid alert! Threat of ballistic missile use! "- the message says.

We remind you that on the night of June 23, Russian occupation forces launched another massive attack on Kyiv. UAV debris fell in the Holosiivskyi, Darnytskyi, Desnianskyi, Solomianskyi, and Sviatoshynskyi districts. Fires broke out, and there are casualties.