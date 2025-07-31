In Kyiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, traffic was blocked on a number of streets

In the capital, traffic on a number of streets was blocked after a combined Russian attack on the night of July 31. This was reported by the first deputy head of the Patrol Police Department, Oleksiy Biloshitsky, on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

Currently, traffic is blocked:

Vatslav Havel Street (from the intersection with Academician Shalimov Street);

Yuriy Matushchak Lane (from the intersection with Volynska Street);

Ivan Dziuba Street (from the intersection with Vasyl Domanitsky Street to the intersection with Vasyl Kucher Street);

Post-Volynska Street (from the intersection with Vidradny Avenue to the intersection with Novopolova Street);

Academician Shalimov Street (from the intersection with Zalizna Street);

Volnovaska Street (from the intersection with Vatslav Havel Boulevard).

Police urge residents to take this information into account when planning their routes.

Recall

As a result of the night attack on Kyiv, one person died, 48 were injured. The entrance of a residential building was destroyed, rescue operations are ongoing.