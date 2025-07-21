In Kyiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, the Lukyanivska metro station resumed operation

In Kyiv, the Lukyanivska metro station resumed operation after Russia's night attack, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Lukyanivska metro station operates as usual - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Buses №№ 14-T, 112, 119, 50-TR resumed their routes.

Recall

The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv was damaged as a result of Russia's night attack. It was closed, and ground transport routes were also changed.

