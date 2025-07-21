In Kyiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, the Lukyanivska metro station resumed operation
Kyiv • UNN
The Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv and bus routes No. 14-T, 112, 119, 50-TR have resumed operation after damage caused by the night attack of the Russian Federation.
In Kyiv, the Lukyanivska metro station resumed operation after Russia's night attack, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.
Lukyanivska metro station operates as usual
Buses №№ 14-T, 112, 119, 50-TR resumed their routes.
Recall
The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv was damaged as a result of Russia's night attack. It was closed, and ground transport routes were also changed.
