$41.750.12
48.610.15
ukenru
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
07:58 AM • 7082 views
Expert on NABU detention: counterintelligence did important work
05:40 AM • 26703 views
SBU and Prosecutor General's Office conduct searches at NABU: what is known
03:31 AM • 74133 views
Ivano-Frankivsk experienced the largest attack since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion
July 20, 09:39 AM • 76047 views
The man who attacked a shopping mall visitor with a knife in Kyiv turned out to be a former military serviceman
July 20, 07:27 AM • 152599 views
One of the most stressful weeks of the year: astro-forecast for July 21–27
July 19, 09:47 PM • 148661 views
Usyk defeated Dubois by knockout in the fifth round and became the undisputed world champion (video)
July 19, 05:24 PM • 102495 views
Zelenskyy stated that the team is currently working on another exchange
July 19, 02:56 PM • 65008 views
Zelenskyy updates NSDC composition after government personnel changes
July 18, 06:06 PM • 166167 views
Five TV series about magical adventures: what to watch this weekend
July 18, 03:17 PM • 313102 views
Aircraft manufacturing without support: how a strategic industry loses development opportunities
In Kyiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, the Lukyanivska metro station resumed operation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1538 views

The Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv and bus routes No. 14-T, 112, 119, 50-TR have resumed operation after damage caused by the night attack of the Russian Federation.

In Kyiv, after the night attack by the Russian Federation, the Lukyanivska metro station resumed operation

In Kyiv, the Lukyanivska metro station resumed operation after Russia's night attack, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Lukyanivska metro station operates as usual

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Buses №№ 14-T, 112, 119, 50-TR resumed their routes.

The entrance to the Lukyanivska metro station in Kyiv was damaged as a result of Russia's night attack. It was closed, and ground transport routes were also changed.

In Kyiv, after the Russian attack, Lukyanivska metro station is closed, others are working normally21.07.25, 08:28 • 2994 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

