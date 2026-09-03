In Kyiv, a serviceman was detained for threatening a passerby with an assault rifle, police say

In Kyiv, a man with an assault rifle threatened a passerby; the offender was detained and turned out to be a serviceman, and trophy weapons were seized from him. He reportedly explained his actions by saying that the other man was listening to foreign music, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on September 3, UNN writes.

Police detained a man who threatened a passerby in the Holosiivskyi district while holding an assault rifle - police reported.

Where it happened

The incident took place at a garage cooperative on Holosiivskyi Avenue.

Police received a report from a local resident who said that an unknown man carrying an automatic weapon had approached him, started a conflict, and begun threatening him. Patrol officers and an investigative-operational group from the relevant territorial unit were immediately dispatched to the scene.

What is known about the offender

"Upon arriving at the scene, police detained the offender—he turned out to be a serviceman, and law enforcement officers seized from him trophy weapons brought from the combat zone," police stated.

According to the detainee, "he began threatening the man allegedly because of the foreign music he was listening to." The offender was handed over to officers of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Near Kyiv, a man got behind the wheel of an SUV at a car dealership and threatened to use explosives