In Kyiv, a serviceman was detained for threatening a passerby with an assault rifle, police say

$44.460.0751.540.10
ukenru
04:17 AM • 9502 views
Night attack on Odesa: number of injured rises to 17Photo
September 2, 11:40 PM • 16831 views
Russia's nighttime attack on Odesa: 8 people injured
September 2, 11:02 PM • 16181 views
The new U.S. campaign against Iran will not last too long - Trump
September 2, 07:20 PM • 21918 views
Incident between the SBU and the DIU — video of the shooting spreads onlineVideo
September 2, 06:45 PM • 28185 views
Food prices in Ukraine may rise due to logistics problems, but there is no shortage
September 2, 05:41 PM • 30267 views
You can only shoot at occupiers — Zelenskyy called the incident between the SBU and the HUR disgraceful and demands personnel decisions
September 2, 03:19 PM • 33060 views
In Kyiv, the “green” metro line will operate during the yellow alert level, and the curfew will be shortened, Zelenskyy says
September 2, 02:10 PM • 41853 views
Yellow and red levels of air raid alerts to be introduced in Ukraine: what they will mean
Exclusive
September 2, 12:26 PM • 67862 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
September 2, 12:20 PM • 60068 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be credited
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+18°
1.5m/s
66%
751mm
Popular news
The enemy continues to attack Ukraine: a large-scale fire has broken out in the suburbs of Khmelnytskyi, while air defense is operating in KyivPhotoSeptember 2, 07:59 PM • 4668 views
Affordable loans and more — Ukraine will expand state support for supermarkets and marketplaces amid russian attacksSeptember 2, 08:14 PM • 7544 views
A drone attack on Rivne region destroyed a house, four people were injuredVideoSeptember 2, 08:33 PM • 6228 views
Zelenskyy dismissed SBU department head Oleh KhramovSeptember 2, 08:41 PM • 11763 views
Rosaviatsia called Ukraine’s warning about the danger of Russian airspace illegitimate12:46 AM • 3248 views
Publications
How to bake bread in an air fryer without unnecessary hassle and get a crispy crustSeptember 2, 02:28 PM • 51497 views
How to recover after nighttime shelling and understand the body’s reaction
Exclusive
September 2, 12:26 PM • 67863 views
New scholarship amounts: how student payments will change and when they will be creditedSeptember 2, 12:20 PM • 60069 views
The Aerospace Association expects a swift resolution to the issue of interpreting aviation leasing as royalties
Exclusive
September 2, 10:20 AM • 55539 views
Discrediting the court and pressuring the victims — what is happening in the Odrex Case?September 2, 09:30 AM • 65448 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Serhiy Lysak
Donald Trump
Andriy Pyshnyi
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa
Donetsk Oblast
United States
Advertisement
UNN Lite
A new trailer for HBO’s "Harry Potter" series has been releasedVideoSeptember 2, 04:24 PM • 33102 views
Angelina Jolie visited Poltava; the actress was spotted at one of the restaurantsVideoSeptember 1, 02:33 PM • 51261 views
Norway's new King Haakon took the oath after his father's death — here's how it happenedPhotoVideoSeptember 1, 02:21 PM • 47065 views
Jurors found Duane Davis guilty of murdering Tupac Shakur 30 years after the rapper’s deathPhotoSeptember 1, 01:05 AM • 52339 views
"Friends" star Lisa Kudrow revealed the request from fans that she categorically refuses to fulfillPhotoSeptember 1, 12:07 AM • 49146 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Heating
Film
Series

In Kyiv, a serviceman was detained for threatening a passerby with an assault rifle, police say

Kyiv • UNN

 • 954 views

In the Holosiivskyi district, a man who turned out to be a serviceman threatened another man with an assault rifle, allegedly because he was listening to foreign music. A trophy weapon was seized from him.

In Kyiv, a serviceman was detained for threatening a passerby with an assault rifle, police say

In Kyiv, a man with an assault rifle threatened a passerby; the offender was detained and turned out to be a serviceman, and trophy weapons were seized from him. He reportedly explained his actions by saying that the other man was listening to foreign music, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv reported on September 3, UNN writes.

Police detained a man who threatened a passerby in the Holosiivskyi district while holding an assault rifle 

- police reported.

Where it happened

The incident took place at a garage cooperative on Holosiivskyi Avenue.

Police received a report from a local resident who said that an unknown man carrying an automatic weapon had approached him, started a conflict, and begun threatening him. Patrol officers and an investigative-operational group from the relevant territorial unit were immediately dispatched to the scene.

What is known about the offender

"Upon arriving at the scene, police detained the offender—he turned out to be a serviceman, and law enforcement officers seized from him trophy weapons brought from the combat zone," police stated.

According to the detainee, "he began threatening the man allegedly because of the foreign music he was listening to." The offender was handed over to officers of the State Bureau of Investigation.

Near Kyiv, a man got behind the wheel of an SUV at a car dealership and threatened to use explosives13.08.26, 22:27 • 7542 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
National Police of Ukraine
Kyiv