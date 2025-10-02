In Kyiv, a group of young men attacked a bookstore for the second time, posting homophobic leaflets: police launched an investigation

On October 1, a group of masked men blocked the doors of a bookstore on Arsenalna Street and posted homophobic flyers. The establishment's administration reported the incident to the police, and an investigation is currently underway.

This was reported to UNN by the press service of the Pechersk Police Department.

Details

On the evening of October 1, a group of masked young men came to the bookstore on Arsenalna Street for the second time. This time there were more of them. The men blocked the entrance doors, posted homophobic flyers, scared our booksellers and guests, and filmed everything on camera. - the establishment's administration reported.

The bookstore's management also added that they were forced to file a police report.

A rapid response team from the Pechersk Police Department was dispatched to the scene. Law enforcement officers accepted a statement from the establishment's administration. An investigation is underway into the reported incident. - the police told UNN.

