Generator caught fire, and the flames spread to residential building's facade in Kyiv: consequences shown

Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 29371 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 44976 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 25869 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 37387 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 42084 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 22298 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 22609 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 36968 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 52603 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72239 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
US Ambassador to NATO predicts end of war in Ukraine within next 90 days
"Music that unites": The State Emergency Service Orchestra transformed Kyiv's "Zoloti Vorota" metro station into a Christmas hall
Russia has established full control over Belarus' food market - Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 29374 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 37391 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 42089 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final season
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"
Generator caught fire, and the flames spread to residential building's facade in Kyiv: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 212 views

In Kyiv's Sviatoshynskyi district, on Beresteiskyi Avenue, a generator caught fire, and the flames spread to the facade of a residential building. The fire was extinguished over an area of 5 square meters; there were no casualties or injuries.

Generator caught fire, and the flames spread to residential building's facade in Kyiv: consequences shown

In Kyiv, a generator caught fire, and the flames spread to the facade of a residential building, the State Emergency Service in the capital reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

The fire occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district on Beresteiskyi Avenue.

"A generator was burning with the fire spreading to the facade of a residential building," the report says.

The fire was extinguished at 08:03 over an area of 5 square meters.

There were no casualties or injuries.

Apartment caught fire in the center of Kyiv: preliminarily, due to an explosion of a charging station

Julia Shramko

