Generator caught fire, and the flames spread to residential building's facade in Kyiv: consequences shown

In Kyiv, a generator caught fire, and the flames spread to the facade of a residential building, the State Emergency Service in the capital reported on Thursday, according to UNN.

Details

The fire occurred in the Sviatoshynskyi district on Beresteiskyi Avenue.

"A generator was burning with the fire spreading to the facade of a residential building," the report says.

The fire was extinguished at 08:03 over an area of 5 square meters.

There were no casualties or injuries.

