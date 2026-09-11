In Kyiv, a female blogger filmed entertainment content wearing a vest marked "police"; she faces a fine of UAH 34,000

In Kyiv, a female blogger was held accountable for filming videos for social media while wearing a police vest; she faces a fine of up to UAH 34,000, UNN reports, citing the Kyiv police.

Details

Police officers detected the violation yesterday while monitoring the Internet. In the published video, the woman put on a reflective vest bearing the inscription "Police" and filmed provocative videos, creating a false impression of law enforcement activities and discrediting their work.

With the assistance of criminal analysis specialists, the police established that the video’s author was a 30-year-old entrepreneur who had no connection whatsoever to service in the National Police of Ukraine. She used her "police officer" image to create entertainment content and attract the attention of social media users.

Officers of the Holosiivskyi Police Department drew up an administrative report against the offender under Article 184-3 of the Code of Ukraine on Administrative Offenses — the unlawful use by a private individual of insignia indicating affiliation with the National Police. Under the article’s sanction, the woman faces a fine of up to UAH 34,000.

More than 10 bloggers held accountable for wearing police uniforms for videos and 'likes' - Kyiv police