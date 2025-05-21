In Kyiv, a drunk man broke the glass in the metro because he wanted to get into the next car - police
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv subway, a 19-year-old man, while intoxicated, broke the glass of a car to move to another car. He faces up to five years of restricted freedom for hooliganism.
In the capital's subway, a man broke the glass of a car, law enforcement officers found the suspect and informed him of the suspicion. The offender faces up to five years of restriction of liberty for the committed act. This is reported by UNN with reference to the communications department of the Kyiv police.
Details
Police officers discovered information about the incident while monitoring Telegram channels, where there was a post about a passenger damaging the inter-carriage glass of a train running on the green line of the capital's subway.
"The identity of the offender has been established - he turned out to be a 19-year-old local resident who was intoxicated at the time of the crime. During communication with law enforcement officers, the young man explained his actions by saying that he wanted to get into the neighboring car in this way," the statement said.
The man was informed of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - hooliganism. The sanction of the article provides for up to five years of restriction of liberty.
Recall
In the Desnyanskyi district of Kyiv, a man was detained who broke the glass in parked cars. His actions were qualified as hooliganism, and criminal proceedings were opened.