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In Kyiv, a 52-year-old man will stand trial for lewd acts against an 8-year-old girl

Kyiv • UNN

 • 782 views

At a children's hospital, the man forced the 8-year-old girl to return to the restroom and show her genitals. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

In Kyiv, a 52-year-old man will stand trial for lewd acts against an 8-year-old girl
Photo: Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office

In Kyiv, an indictment was referred to court against a 52-year-old man accused of committing lewd acts against an 8-year-old girl. The incident occurred in a restroom at a children's hospital in the Solomianskyi district. This is reported by the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, according to UNN.

Details

Juvenile prosecutors from the Solomianskyi District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv referred to court an indictment against a 52-year-old man accused of committing lewd acts against an 8-year-old girl

- the post says.

According to the prosecutor's office, the child was at the children's hospital with her mother. She went to the restroom and, when she came out of the toilet stall, the man blocked her exit and forced her to go back inside.

When she was leaving the toilet stall, the suspect blocked her exit, forced her to go back into the stall, ordered her to remain silent, and told her to show her genitals. The girl began to resist and cry, and also said that her mother was in the corridor. Hearing that adults were nearby, the man ran out of the restroom and fled. He was detained and notified of suspicion in May 2026. The pre-trial investigation has now been completed

- the post says.

The accused's actions were classified as committing lewd acts against a minor girl. He faces up to 8 years in prison.

During the pre-trial investigation, the man explained that by his actions he wanted to attract the attention of his wife, who was looking for him after his detention. The accused is being held in custody without the right to bail

- the post says.

We remind you

In Vynohradar, a 62-year-old man ran after a 15-year-old girl into the entrance of an apartment building and began touching her. The offender was detained and placed under house arrest.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyivCrimes and emergencies
Life imprisonment
Kyiv