In Kyiv, 150 people were evacuated overnight due to a fire in a five-story building

A fire broke out in a 5-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv overnight, reported the State Emergency Service in the capital and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on social media on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on September 17 at 01:56, rescuers received a report of a fire on Ruzhynska Street. On site, they found that the fire had occurred on the roof of a five-story residential building.

"Tonight, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of a residential building covering an area of 1500 sq. m. The incident is not related to military threats. The causes of the fire are currently being investigated," said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tkachenko.

As indicated by the State Emergency Service, the fire was localized over an area of 1500 sq. m at 02:38, and extinguished at 03:40.

Tkachenko added that "considering the threat to the residents of the building, 150 people were evacuated to fresh air." "Thanks to the coordinated work of the rescuers, there were no casualties," he emphasized.

According to him, a relief headquarters has been set up in a local school, and services are doing everything possible to help and eliminate the consequences.

