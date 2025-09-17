In Kyiv, 150 people were evacuated overnight due to a fire in a five-story building

$41.230.05
48.500.10
ukenru
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 3628 views
Adoption Day: why thousands of Ukrainian teenagers are still waiting for a family
September 16, 04:50 PM • 41386 views
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expect
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 67210 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 02:08 PM • 37742 views
The Cabinet of Ministers extended the term of the official investigation into the temporarily suspended head of the State Aviation Service, Bilchuk, for another month – source
September 16, 10:17 AM • 53314 views
EU adopts recommendation on Ukrainians exiting temporary protection: what it entails
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 74721 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 09:54 AM • 29421 views
Infant's body found in sewer in Kryvyi Rih
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 56038 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
September 16, 08:08 AM • 37935 views
Champions League returns: schedule of the first round matches
September 16, 07:46 AM • 17298 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Saratov oil refinery in Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
0m/s
91%
748mm
Popular news
Trump and wife Melania arrive in Great Britain (video)VideoSeptember 16, 08:51 PM • 17618 views
Over ten enemy UAVs attack Kirovohrad region: explosions heard in the citySeptember 16, 10:47 PM • 19901 views
Russia's entire military logistics are under threat: "ATESH" paralyzed a railway hub near YekaterinburgPhoto03:14 AM • 3794 views
NATO ships conducted a special operation due to a suspicious Russian vessel off the coast of Sweden03:37 AM • 24149 views
Elections to the Verkhovna Rada may take place in the near future - MP04:55 AM • 12830 views
Publications
Trump's visit to Britain: program of events and what to expectSeptember 16, 04:50 PM • 41380 views
Epidemic season in Ukraine: a time when we remember that a nearby pharmacy is convenient
Exclusive
September 16, 03:22 PM • 67202 views
The enemy strikes logistics warehouses. What is known about the Shahed attack in Kyiv OblastSeptember 16, 12:55 PM • 34108 views
Economist on State Budget-2026: the question is not how to divide, but how to raise the funds that were "drawn"
Exclusive
September 16, 10:07 AM • 74720 views
Investing in gemstones: Ukraine's experience through the prism of global trends
Exclusive
September 16, 09:19 AM • 56035 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Marco Rubio
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Charles III
Queen Camilla
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Kirovohrad Oblast
Kropyvnytskyi
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Coachella 2026 announced headliners: Bieber, Carpenter, Karol G, and AnymaSeptember 16, 02:15 PM • 18726 views
Police broke into Pivovarov's concert in New York and stopped the performanceVideoSeptember 16, 12:26 PM • 25250 views
Emmy Award: "Adolescence" star becomes youngest laureate in history. List of winnersPhotoSeptember 15, 08:11 AM • 55824 views
Shares of Labubu maker fall most since April: what's the reasonSeptember 15, 07:06 AM • 54273 views
World record set in Romania with a 2.7 km long tablePhotoSeptember 14, 09:45 AM • 58723 views
Actual
BM-30 Smerch
The Guardian
Fox News
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

In Kyiv, 150 people were evacuated overnight due to a fire in a five-story building

Kyiv • UNN

 • 292 views

In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, a fire on the roof of a residential building covering an area of 1,500 square meters was extinguished overnight. 150 residents were evacuated, and there were no casualties.

In Kyiv, 150 people were evacuated overnight due to a fire in a five-story building

A fire broke out in a 5-story residential building in the Shevchenkivskyi district of Kyiv overnight, reported the State Emergency Service in the capital and the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tymur Tkachenko, on social media on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Details

According to the State Emergency Service, on September 17 at 01:56, rescuers received a report of a fire on Ruzhynska Street. On site, they found that the fire had occurred on the roof of a five-story residential building.

"Tonight, in the Shevchenkivskyi district, rescuers extinguished a fire on the roof of a residential building covering an area of 1500 sq. m. The incident is not related to military threats. The causes of the fire are currently being investigated," said the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, Tkachenko.

As indicated by the State Emergency Service, the fire was localized over an area of 1500 sq. m at 02:38, and extinguished at 03:40.

Tkachenko added that "considering the threat to the residents of the building, 150 people were evacuated to fresh air." "Thanks to the coordinated work of the rescuers, there were no casualties," he emphasized.

According to him, a relief headquarters has been set up in a local school, and services are doing everything possible to help and eliminate the consequences.

Fire in Uzhhorod city hospital ward, patient dies16.09.25, 16:07 • 2792 views

Julia Shramko

KyivCrimes and emergencies
charity
Kyiv