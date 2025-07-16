In Kryvyi Rih, large-scale power outages and water problems amid Russian attacks

In Kryvyi Rih, there are large-scale power outages and possible water supply interruptions after "arrivals". This was reported by the head of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council Oleksandr Vilkul in his Telegram channel, according to UNN.

Details

According to him, there have already been about 20 "arrivals", and another 15 "Shaheds" are in the air approaching the city.

Large-scale power outages. The water supply system is switching to generators - Vilkul reported.

"Possible pressure drop, especially on the upper floors," he added.

Recall

On the night of July 15, Kryvyi Rih suffered a massive drone attack, with more than 10 "arrivals" recorded. The head of the city's Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, reported a fire and a significant number of drones in the air.