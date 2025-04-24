In Kherson region, Russians killed a woman and wounded a man in the morning

In the Kherson region, the Russian army shelled Bilozerka, killing a woman. In Gavrylivka, a man was seriously injured in an enemy drone attack, and doctors are fighting for his life. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russian army covered Bilozerka with fire. A 68-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life due to enemy shelling. She was in the yard of the house at the time of the attack. - wrote Prokudin, expressing his condolences.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in the morning Russian troops attacked a man in Gavrylivka with a UAV. "At the time of the enemy attack, a 61-year-old local resident was at home. He suffered an explosive injury, multiple chest injuries and a bruised heart. The victim is in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life," the RMA said.

Earlier today, Prokudin also reported that the occupying forces had taken the life of another resident of Kherson region. "It became known that an 81-year-old woman was fatally wounded in the Russian shelling of the village of Romashkove on April 17," he said, expressing his condolences.

Also today, according to the RMA, a man who was injured on April 22 as a result of the Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson went to the hospital. "A 53-year-old Kherson resident suffered an explosive closed head injury, as well as a concussion. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

Additions

According to Prokudin, 39 settlements in the region, including Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 6 apartment buildings and 8 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a pipeline, outbuildings, a garage and a private car. Due to Russian aggression, 10 people were injured yesterday.