In Kherson region, Russians killed a woman and wounded a man in the morning

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24
11:00 AM • 8820 views

European diplomats react to massive Russian attack on Kyiv on April 24

08:13 AM • 48043 views

Rocket attack on Kyiv: two children from the same family among the dead

April 23, 05:58 PM • 103543 views

Ukrainian delegation met with Kellogg: what they talked about

April 23, 03:00 PM • 136016 views

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189353 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
April 23, 01:00 PM • 100252 views

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
April 23, 12:40 PM • 164144 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
April 23, 12:29 PM • 60138 views

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM • 42294 views

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM • 34207 views

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Strike on Kyiv on April 24: 9 dead, 63 injured, including 6 children

April 24, 03:17 AM • 32757 views

The US has drastically changed its strategy regarding the war in Ukraine - ISW

April 24, 03:28 AM • 100799 views

The enemy has deployed 11 missile carriers with "Kalibrs" on board in the Black Sea - Ukrainian Navy

April 24, 03:44 AM • 52530 views

Massive attack on Ukraine on April 24: the Ministry of Internal Affairs showed the consequences of Russian strikes

April 24, 05:06 AM • 48360 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 52545 views
“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

11:00 AM • 14433 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 189353 views

There is only one way out - Zyma "to the exit," or why the chief lawyer of the NBU should leave his post

April 23, 01:44 PM • 109560 views

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"
Exclusive

April 23, 12:40 PM • 164144 views

Seize the land - destroy science: why NAAS lands cannot be transferred to the State Property Fund

April 23, 11:46 AM • 120431 views
Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

08:47 AM • 21583 views

Director of the movie "I Know What You Did Last Summer" wanted to bring Gellar back

06:58 AM • 53059 views

Shakespeare's marriage may have been happier than previously thought - new research

April 23, 03:29 PM • 46553 views

New photo of Prince Louis has been released in honor of his 7th birthday

April 23, 01:53 PM • 53403 views

Sean Ono's son called for an end to comparisons between him and his brother Julian

April 22, 03:52 PM • 64057 views
9K720 Iskander

Financial Times

TikTok

Saab JAS 39 Gripen

Dassault Mirage 2000

In Kherson region, Russians killed a woman and wounded a man in the morning

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2498 views

The Russian army shelled Bilozirka, killing a 68-year-old woman. In Gavrylivka, a man was seriously injured in a UAV attack, doctors are fighting for his life.

In Kherson region, Russians killed a woman and wounded a man in the morning

In the Kherson region, the Russian army shelled Bilozerka, killing a woman. In Gavrylivka, a man was seriously injured in an enemy drone attack, and doctors are fighting for his life. This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration and the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Prokudin, on Thursday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The Russian army covered Bilozerka with fire. A 68-year-old woman sustained injuries incompatible with life due to enemy shelling. She was in the yard of the house at the time of the attack.

- wrote Prokudin, expressing his condolences.

According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, in the morning Russian troops attacked a man in Gavrylivka with a UAV. "At the time of the enemy attack, a 61-year-old local resident was at home. He suffered an explosive injury, multiple chest injuries and a bruised heart. The victim is in serious condition. Doctors are fighting for his life," the RMA said.

Earlier today, Prokudin also reported that the occupying forces had taken the life of another resident of Kherson region. "It became known that an 81-year-old woman was fatally wounded in the Russian shelling of the village of Romashkove on April 17," he said, expressing his condolences.

Also today, according to the RMA, a man who was injured on April 22 as a result of the Russian shelling of the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson went to the hospital. "A 53-year-old Kherson resident suffered an explosive closed head injury, as well as a concussion. The victim will be treated on an outpatient basis," the statement said.

Additions

According to Prokudin, 39 settlements in the region, including Kherson, came under enemy fire and air strikes over the past day. Russian troops attacked critical infrastructure; residential areas of settlements in the region, in particular, damaged 6 apartment buildings and 8 private houses. The occupiers also damaged a pipeline, outbuildings, a garage and a private car. Due to Russian aggression, 10 people were injured yesterday.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Kherson Oblast
