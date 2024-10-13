In Kherson region, occupants killed a man by dropping explosives from a drone
Kyiv • UNN
A 34-year-old man was killed by an explosion of an occupier drone on the road between Novodmitrivka and Kizomys in Kherson region. The victim was seriously injured and died on the spot, despite the efforts of medics.
This afternoon in the Kherson region, a 34-year-old man riding a moped on the road between Novodmitrivka and Kizomys became a victim of enemy aggression. This was reported by the Kherson RMA, according to UNN.
Details
The occupiers dropped explosives from a drone, causing the victim to be seriously injured.
Unfortunately, doctors failed to save the man, and he died on the spot.
