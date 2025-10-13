$41.600.10
Life imprisonment only: Prosecutor General calls on law enforcement committee to toughen penalties for those who take lives or rape childrenVideo
12:44 PM • 6602 views
Trump plans to focus on resolving the war in Ukraine after Gaza, then on a peace deal with Iran
12:37 PM • 10264 views
Information about the start of the heating season on November 1 is incorrect - Ministry of Development
12:28 PM • 13455 views
"Immorality and inevitable consequences": how NABU destroys the reputation of people and the country
11:24 AM • 11271 views
Ukrainian delegation went to Washington: defense, energy, sanctions, for the sake of peace are on the agenda
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 13154 views
Kyiv spent 47.5 million hryvnias on the first anti-radiation shelter in a kindergarten
09:37 AM • 17797 views
EU approved an update to the trade agreement with Ukraine: decided to reduce or abolish duties on a number of agricultural products
10:25 AM • 25489 views
SOS: pharmaceutical company "Darnitsa" threatens to stop production for the third time this year
10:13 AM • 24396 views
Switching to "winter time": when to set the clocks back in Ukraine, and how it affects the body
Exclusive
08:59 AM • 30098 views
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
In Kherson, a man fell into a well and lost consciousness: he was rescued

Kyiv • UNN

 • 346 views

In Kherson, a man fell into a well and lost consciousness. Rescuers pulled him out using special equipment and handed him over to medics.

In Kherson, a man fell into a well and lost consciousness: he was rescued

In Kherson, a man fell into a well and lost consciousness. Emergency workers used special equipment to retrieve the victim and handed him over to medics, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

The accident happened in Kherson... A man fell into a well and lost consciousness! Emergency workers rescued him using special equipment and handed him over to medics.

- the post says. 

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that a 26-year-old man who raped and killed a 15-year-old girl was detained in Vinnytsia. He tried to hide the crime by throwing the body into a well and covering it with stones. 

