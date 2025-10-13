In Kherson, a man fell into a well and lost consciousness: he was rescued

In Kherson, a man fell into a well and lost consciousness. Emergency workers used special equipment to retrieve the victim and handed him over to medics, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Details

Recall

