In Kherson, a man fell into a well and lost consciousness: he was rescued
Kyiv • UNN
In Kherson, a man fell into a well and lost consciousness. Emergency workers used special equipment to retrieve the victim and handed him over to medics, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.
Details
Recall
