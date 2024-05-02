In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked 6 settlements from the air, there are victims

As a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours 4 civilians were killed and at least 14 were wounded, residential buildings, administrative premises and vehicles were damaged, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 17 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Podoly came under aerial bombardment:

23:27 Izium district, Borova village . The shelling damaged an outbuilding and partially destroyed a residential building. A 66-year-old woman was injured, she was not hospitalized.

. The shelling damaged an outbuilding and partially destroyed a residential building. A 66-year-old woman was injured, she was not hospitalized. 13:10 Kupyansk district, village Lelyukivka . The shelling smashed the windows and partially damaged the roofs of the houses. A 66-year-old woman died.

. The shelling smashed the windows and partially damaged the roofs of the houses. A 66-year-old woman died. 17:02 Kharkiv district, village Lyptsi . The roof of the house was burning as a result of the shelling. A 78-year-old civilian woman died.

. The roof of the house was burning as a result of the shelling. A 78-year-old civilian woman died. 10:51 May 1 city Kharkiv . The shelling damaged 14 residential buildings.

. The shelling damaged 14 residential buildings. 10:00 Zolochiv village of Bohodukhiv district. As a result of the shelling, administrative buildings, the building of the Oschadbank, more than 20 cars were damaged by the bombs, and a private house was destroyed. Two people died and 13 were injured.

"12:10, Izium district, near the village of Hlynske, a tractor exploded on an unknown explosive device, a 46-year-old driver was injured," said the head of the RMA.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestove and Kopanky in Kharkiv region," noted Syniehubov.

Russian airstrike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: number of wounded rises to 13