In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked 6 settlements from the air, there are victims

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 92688 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 109537 views

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 152288 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 156127 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 252186 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174560 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165753 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148393 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226855 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113084 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

NATO Secretary General: Zelenskyy must “find a way” to restore relations with Trump

March 1, 04:42 PM • 39996 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74381 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 42474 views
Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

Russian troops hit Odesa with ballistic missiles: 2 people injured

March 1, 05:22 PM • 35255 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67827 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 252183 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226854 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212816 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 238527 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 225243 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 92677 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 67827 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 74381 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 113297 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 114178 views
Actual
In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked 6 settlements from the air, there are victims

In Kharkiv region, Russians attacked 6 settlements from the air, there are victims

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 84119 views

As a result of Russian shelling in various settlements of Kharkiv region, 4 civilians were killed and at least 14 were wounded, and residential buildings, administrative premises and vehicles were damaged.

As a result of shelling by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region over the past 24 hours 4 civilians were killed and at least 14 were wounded, residential buildings, administrative premises and vehicles were damaged, said the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleg Sinegubov on Thursday, UNN reports.

Details

According to Sinegubov, about 17 settlements in Kharkiv region were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar attacks: Sinkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotlyarivka and others. Vesele, Kharkiv, Vovchansk, Synkivka, Petropavlivka, and Podoly came under aerial bombardment:

  • 23:27 Izium district, Borova village. The shelling damaged an outbuilding and partially destroyed a residential building. A 66-year-old woman was injured, she was not hospitalized. 
  • 13:10 Kupyansk district, village Lelyukivka. The shelling smashed the windows and partially damaged the roofs of the houses. A 66-year-old woman died. 
  • 17:02 Kharkiv district, village Lyptsi. The roof of the house was burning as a result of the shelling. A 78-year-old civilian woman died. 
  • 10:51 May 1 city Kharkiv. The shelling damaged 14 residential buildings. 
  • 10:00 Zolochiv village of Bohodukhiv district. As a result of the shelling, administrative buildings, the building of the Oschadbank, more than 20 cars were damaged by the bombs, and a private house was destroyed. Two people died and 13 were injured.

"12:10, Izium district, near the village of Hlynske, a tractor exploded on an unknown explosive device, a 46-year-old driver was injured," said the head of the RMA.

"Ukrainian troops repelled 14 attacks in the Kupyansk sector over the last day, in particular in the areas of Petropavlivka, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Kotlyarivka, Berestove and Kopanky in Kharkiv region," noted Syniehubov.

Russian airstrike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: number of wounded rises to 1301.05.24, 21:21 • 23102 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
kupyanskKupyansk
kharkivKharkiv

Contact us about advertising