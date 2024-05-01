Russian airstrike on Zolochiv in Kharkiv region: number of wounded rises to 13

As a result of a Russian airstrike on Zolochiv, Kharkiv region, the number of wounded has increased to 13. This was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, UNN reports.

As of 20:50, the number of injured increased to thirteen people, including six civilian men, six women and an 11-year-old boy - the prosecutor's office said.

Recall

Today, the enemy struck with a D-30 UMPB missile in Zolochiv, Kharkiv region. At the time, 8 wounded were reported.