In Kharkiv region, a married couple received suspicion for attacking a police officer during a road conflict

In the Kharkiv region, investigators have opened criminal proceedings against a couple who, according to the investigation, attacked a police officer. The incident occurred on June 9 in the village of Bezliudivka. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram.

According to investigators, law enforcement officers stopped a Daewoo Nubira car on the road for violating traffic rules. During the verification of the driver's identity, it turned out that the 47-year-old man was wanted for evading mobilization.

The police officer offered the man to go to the territorial recruitment center to draw up administrative materials. The driver refused. Then a dispute arose between him and the law enforcement officer, which escalated into a scuffle and a fight.

Soon, the 45-year-old wife of the driver, as well as representatives of the TCC, arrived at the scene. According to the investigation, in the heat of the conflict, the man grabbed a stick from the car and hit the policeman on the head several times. After that, the woman picked up a stone from the road and also hit the policeman on the head with it.

Law enforcement officers have notified the couple of suspicion, accusing the man and woman of intentionally inflicting minor bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of official duties by this employee (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

