Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
05:14 PM • 12173 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
04:35 PM • 42173 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
04:12 PM • 49058 views
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
04:05 PM • 30057 views
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
03:21 PM • 57421 views
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Exclusive
12:52 PM • 38445 views
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
June 12, 11:23 AM • 57578 views
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
June 12, 10:59 AM • 57130 views
Plane crash in India: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says there were no Ukrainians on board
Exclusive
June 12, 10:38 AM • 53416 views
Slow reaction, zero responsibility: why drunk driving is a manifestation of immorality
Exclusive
June 12, 10:04 AM • 61636 views
Apartment with renovation or "after builders": which is more profitable to buy today
In Kharkiv region, a married couple received suspicion for attacking a police officer during a road conflict

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1320 views

In Bezliudivka, a man wanted for evading mobilization, together with his wife, beat a police officer. The man hit the law enforcement officer with a stick, and the woman - with a stone.

In Kharkiv region, a married couple received suspicion for attacking a police officer during a road conflict

In the Kharkiv region, investigators have opened criminal proceedings against a couple who, according to the investigation, attacked a police officer. The incident occurred on June 9 in the village of Bezliudivka. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office in Telegram.

Details

According to investigators, law enforcement officers stopped a Daewoo Nubira car on the road for violating traffic rules. During the verification of the driver's identity, it turned out that the 47-year-old man was wanted for evading mobilization.

The police officer offered the man to go to the territorial recruitment center to draw up administrative materials. The driver refused. Then a dispute arose between him and the law enforcement officer, which escalated into a scuffle and a fight.

In Chernihiv region, a man stabbed a soldier in the TCC during a document check: what is known26.05.25, 16:28 • 2902 views

Soon, the 45-year-old wife of the driver, as well as representatives of the TCC, arrived at the scene. According to the investigation, in the heat of the conflict, the man grabbed a stick from the car and hit the policeman on the head several times. After that, the woman picked up a stone from the road and also hit the policeman on the head with it.

Law enforcement officers have notified the couple of suspicion, accusing the man and woman of intentionally inflicting minor bodily harm on a law enforcement officer in connection with the performance of official duties by this employee (Part 2 of Article 345 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The sanction of the article provides for punishment in the form of restriction of liberty for a term of up to five years or imprisonment for the same term.

A soldier was beaten in the Lviv region: the attackers face up to 4 years in prison28.05.25, 19:22 • 5760 views

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

Crimes and emergencies
Kharkiv Oblast
