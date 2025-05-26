In Chernihiv region, a man stabbed a soldier in the TCC during a document check: what is known

In the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a man, who was taken to the office of the Pryluky TCC and SP to check documents, attacked a soldier with a knife and wounded him in the forearm. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region.

Details

According to the police, the victim was hospitalized, the attacker was detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

The attacker was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators have launched criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of beatings or minor or moderate bodily harm to an official). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to five years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Let us remind you

In the city of Novyi Rozdil, Lviv region, on May 21 at night on the street a volunteer and veteran of the war Nestor Dydyk was brutally beaten during the notification of conscripts. He stopped a civilian man and asked him to present his military registration documents. He responded with rudeness and insults. Then a group of men attacked the veteran and beat him.