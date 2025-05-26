$41.510.01
russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"
02:22 PM • 3360 views

russia has changed the tactics of using drones and increased resistance to electronic warfare: an expert explained how to counter "Geran-2"

01:26 PM • 12744 views

Has the case of the chief lawyer of the NBU been frozen? Lack of suspicion may delay the investigation for years - retired judge

11:58 AM • 23523 views

SAP hides details of the investigation into the "leaks from NABU" case and Uglava's involvement - no suspicions for a year

09:30 AM • 43472 views

The Prosecutor's Office should appeal to the court with a motion for the arrest of People's Deputy Kuzminykh, who is accused of bribery – former Deputy Prosecutor General

May 26, 08:54 AM • 62774 views

Manicure and pedicure: main trends of summer 2025

May 26, 08:18 AM • 62333 views

9 out of 9 missiles were shot down and 288 out of 355 drones were neutralized over Ukraine during the Russian attack

May 26, 06:37 AM • 71405 views

How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating

May 26, 06:19 AM • 82057 views

A Week of Clarity and Breakthroughs: Astrological Forecast for all Zodiac Signs for May 26 - June 1

May 25, 03:04 PM • 78531 views

Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against Bohuslayev's son, Mosiychuk, and criminal kingpins

May 25, 09:34 AM • 84242 views

Our Homes: As Part of the Latest Prisoner Exchange, 303 Defenders Returned to Ukraine

In Chernihiv region, a man stabbed a soldier in the TCC during a document check: what is known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 922 views

In Pryluky, a man who was taken to the TCC for verification attacked a soldier with a knife. The victim was hospitalized, the attacker was detained, and criminal proceedings were opened.

In Chernihiv region, a man stabbed a soldier in the TCC during a document check: what is known

In the city of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, a man, who was taken to the office of the Pryluky TCC and SP to check documents, attacked a soldier with a knife and wounded him in the forearm. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Main Department of the National Police in Chernihiv region.

Details

According to the police, the victim was hospitalized, the attacker was detained and placed in a temporary detention center.

The attacker was detained in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

Investigators have launched criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (intentional infliction of beatings or minor or moderate bodily harm to an official). The sanction of the article provides for imprisonment for a term of three to five years. The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Let us remind you

In the city of Novyi Rozdil, Lviv region, on May 21 at night on the street a volunteer and veteran of the war Nestor Dydyk was brutally beaten during the notification of conscripts. He stopped a civilian man and asked him to present his military registration documents. He responded with rudeness and insults. Then a group of men attacked the veteran and beat him.

Liliia Naboka

Liliia Naboka

WarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine
