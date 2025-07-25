In Kharkiv, one person was injured by Russia's morning KAB strike

In Kharkiv, one person is known to have been injured by this morning's Russian KAB strike, said Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration head Oleh Syniehubov on Friday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Industrialnyi district of Kharkiv with a KAB. As of now, one person is known to have been injured. - wrote Syniehubov.

Recall

Kharkiv was hit by a Russian KAB strike this morning.

Kharkiv suffered another Russian KAB strike - mayor

The day before, the enemy struck Kharkiv with two KABs - Shevchenkivskyi district and 1 drone - Industrialnyi district. According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, 43 people, 9 of whom are children, were injured in Kharkiv as a result of enemy shelling yesterday.